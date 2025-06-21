President Warns of Inflation Crisis, Urges Action for Vulnerable Bulgarians

Politics | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 12:00
Bulgaria: President Warns of Inflation Crisis, Urges Action for Vulnerable Bulgarians

President Rumen Radev has criticized the government's handling of rising prices, declaring that the state appears powerless in the face of inflation. Speaking to journalists in Tryavna, he noted that the issue is growing more serious and said that if the situation escalates further, he is prepared to convene the National Security Advisory Council.

Radev cited an article from “Politico” that allegedly outlines how the government is artificially reducing inflation, suggesting this undermines public trust. He once again backed the idea of a national referendum, arguing that it is the only democratic tool capable of restoring confidence in institutions and reinforcing state legitimacy.

The president expressed concern over the government’s approach, accusing those in power of being disconnected from the real consequences of inflation. “Borissov's inflation is as real as his highways and fines,Radev remarked, criticizing the administration’s communication efforts and urging them to focus on the needs of society’s most vulnerable. He emphasized that international developments, such as the war in the Middle East and rising oil prices, will inevitably impact household budgets, and urged authorities to act with urgency and empathy. “Bulgarians should not be made to live in misery,” he said.

Speaking ahead of the official opening of the National Slaveykov Days in Tryavna, Radev also addressed the ongoing regional tensions. He said Bulgarian security agencies are assessing the risks from the Middle East conflict on a daily basis and are actively working in the field to protect national interests.

The president recalled that he had convened a National Security Advisory Council in October to discuss the implications of the Israel-Iran conflict and noted that the council could be called again if the situation demands it. Radev added that while some of the recommendations adopted during the last meeting have been implemented, two key points remain unaddressed, and he expects concrete action on those fronts.

On another matter, Radev confirmed that he had received a formal request for coordination regarding the appointment of a new Secretary General at the Ministry of the Interior. He stated that he would take a position on the nomination in the near future.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, Bulgaria, Radev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and the Euro: What Happens to National Monetary Sovereignty?

One of the most debated topics around Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro is whether the country is giving up its sovereignty

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Rising Deposit Interest Rates, Loan Rate Hikes Expected Only in Late 2026

Recent analysis by the financial portal "Moite pari" indicates that interest rates on bank deposits are starting to climb, particularly noticeable among smaller banks over the past year

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sets Poverty Bar Well Above New World Bank Global Minimum

The World Bank has recently updated its international poverty line, raising it to $3.00 per day

Society | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Nears Bottom of EU Rankings in Household Material Well-Being

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked near the bottom in the European Union when it comes to material well-being, placing second to last alongside Estonia

Society | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in Europe for Excellent Bathing Water Quality

In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 09:24

European Commission Confirms Bulgaria Meets Inflation Criteria Ahead of Euro Adoption

The European Commission has confirmed that Bulgaria meets the inflation criterion necessary for joining the eurozone

World » EU | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 16:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's PM Calls for Responsible Pricing and Depoliticized Euro Debate

At a banking awards ceremony, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called on retailers and service providers to avoid speculative pricing

Politics | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:09

Bulgaria Tests C4ISR Capabilities in NATO’s Largest Interoperability Drill

Bulgarian military personnel took part in NATO's "Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise" (CWIX) 2025, held from June 2 to 20 in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Politics » Defense | June 20, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Inflation or Speculation? Authorities and Experts Weigh In on Bulgaria’s Price Trends Ahead of Euro Adoption

The head of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), Rumen Spetsov, addressed concerns about inflation, stressing that the data he shared regarding price increases of between 5% and 40% on certain products over a two-week period were preliminary and not yet ful

Politics | June 20, 2025, Friday // 12:11

Bulgarian Prime Minister Calls Eurozone Entry a Matter of National Honor

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized that joining the Eurozone represents a significant honor for Bulgaria during the opening of the National Discussion

Politics | June 20, 2025, Friday // 11:03

Borissov: Bulgaria Stands Ready to Support Ukraine's Reconstruction

GERB leader Boyko Borissov declared Bulgaria’s readiness to play an active role in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts

Politics | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 13:30

Bulgaria’s Parliament Orders DPS-Dogan to Rename Within Days, Prompting Backlash

With the backing of 122 MPs, Bulgaria’s Parliament has passed a decision compelling the parliamentary group “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms” – the DPS associated with Ahmed Dogan – to change its name within three days

Politics | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 13:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria