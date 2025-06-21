President Warns of Inflation Crisis, Urges Action for Vulnerable Bulgarians

President Rumen Radev has criticized the government's handling of rising prices, declaring that the state appears powerless in the face of inflation. Speaking to journalists in Tryavna, he noted that the issue is growing more serious and said that if the situation escalates further, he is prepared to convene the National Security Advisory Council.

Radev cited an article from “Politico” that allegedly outlines how the government is artificially reducing inflation, suggesting this undermines public trust. He once again backed the idea of a national referendum, arguing that it is the only democratic tool capable of restoring confidence in institutions and reinforcing state legitimacy.

The president expressed concern over the government’s approach, accusing those in power of being disconnected from the real consequences of inflation. “Borissov's inflation is as real as his highways and fines,” Radev remarked, criticizing the administration’s communication efforts and urging them to focus on the needs of society’s most vulnerable. He emphasized that international developments, such as the war in the Middle East and rising oil prices, will inevitably impact household budgets, and urged authorities to act with urgency and empathy. “Bulgarians should not be made to live in misery,” he said.

Speaking ahead of the official opening of the National Slaveykov Days in Tryavna, Radev also addressed the ongoing regional tensions. He said Bulgarian security agencies are assessing the risks from the Middle East conflict on a daily basis and are actively working in the field to protect national interests.

The president recalled that he had convened a National Security Advisory Council in October to discuss the implications of the Israel-Iran conflict and noted that the council could be called again if the situation demands it. Radev added that while some of the recommendations adopted during the last meeting have been implemented, two key points remain unaddressed, and he expects concrete action on those fronts.

On another matter, Radev confirmed that he had received a formal request for coordination regarding the appointment of a new Secretary General at the Ministry of the Interior. He stated that he would take a position on the nomination in the near future.