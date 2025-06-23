Sunny Weekend Ahead: Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on June 21–22

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country, though the morning hours may see increased cloud cover over parts of Central Northern Bulgaria and the Sredna Gora region, with brief and scattered rain showers in isolated areas. As the day progresses, convective clouds - cumulus and cumulonimbus - are expected to build, particularly over southwestern parts of the country. This will bring the possibility of localized short rain showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, with the capital Sofia seeing highs of around 24°C.

Along the Black Sea Coast, sunny weather will dominate. However, the southern coastal areas may start the day with more clouds, and light cumulus development is expected later in the day. Winds will remain light to moderate from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will stay between 23°C and 26°C. The sea temperature will be slightly cooler, between 21°C and 24°C. Sea conditions: wave height will be moderate, with a Douglas scale level of 2, rising to 3 in areas south of Burgas.

In the Mountain Regions, cloud cover will increase before noon along the Balkan ridge, Sredna Gora, the Rhodopes, Strandzha, and Sakar. Later in the day, convective clouds will form, bringing scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Rila-Rhodope massif and parts of Sredna Gora. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the northeast in general, and from the northwest along the mountain ridges. Maximum temperatures will be around 17°C at an elevation of 1,200 meters, and about 9°C at 2,000 meters.

Sunday is shaping up to be a sunny day throughout Bulgaria. Some temporary cloudiness may appear in the afternoon hours, particularly over eastern regions and the mountainous areas, but it is not expected to bring any precipitation. Winds will remain light, continuing from the north. Daytime temperatures will climb slightly compared to Saturday.