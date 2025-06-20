Retail Chains Accused of Charging More Outside Sofia

Bulgaria and the Euro: What Happens to National Monetary Sovereignty?
One of the most debated topics around Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro is whether the country is giving up its sovereignty
Zornitsa Rusinova, Chairperson of the Economic and Social Council, has raised concerns about a noticeable regional disparity in the prices of certain goods across Bulgaria. According to her, some retail chains are charging significantly higher prices outside of Sofia, while keeping prices stable within the capital.
She urged citizens to be vigilant and proactive. If someone suspects that a commercial outlet is inflating prices unfairly or engaging in speculative practices, Rusinova encouraged them to submit an official report through the appropriate channels.
What stands out, she said, is that this pattern is not random - specific chains appear to be maintaining one price level in Sofia and a different, often higher, one in places like Montana, Pazardzhik, and other towns. Rusinova emphasized that this raises serious questions about how state oversight mechanisms are functioning.
In her view, the focus moving forward must be on how the state ensures price consistency and fairness across all regions. The key issue, she concluded, is not just the existence of price differences but what the government is doing to prevent such discrepancies and to protect consumers outside the capital from being overcharged.
Astronomical summer officially started in Bulgaria on Saturday, June 21, at exactly 05:42 AM
Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies across the country, though the morning hours may see increased cloud cover over parts of Central Northern Bulgaria
The guiding principle in Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro is consumer protection
Renowned Hollywood director Martin Campbell, known for iconic action hits like “GoldenEye,” “Casino Royale,” and “The Mask of Zorro,” will be a special guest at this year’s Aniventure Comic Con in Sofia
The political party “Da, Bulgaria” (Yes, Bulgaria) has submitted a new legislative proposal aimed at increasing transparency in food pricing
Access to walking paths around the Shumen Plateau Nature Park, particularly near Kyoshkave and the "Creators of the Bulgarian State" monument, has been temporarily suspended
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe