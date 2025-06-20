Retail Chains Accused of Charging More Outside Sofia

Zornitsa Rusinova, Chairperson of the Economic and Social Council, has raised concerns about a noticeable regional disparity in the prices of certain goods across Bulgaria. According to her, some retail chains are charging significantly higher prices outside of Sofia, while keeping prices stable within the capital.

She urged citizens to be vigilant and proactive. If someone suspects that a commercial outlet is inflating prices unfairly or engaging in speculative practices, Rusinova encouraged them to submit an official report through the appropriate channels.

What stands out, she said, is that this pattern is not random - specific chains appear to be maintaining one price level in Sofia and a different, often higher, one in places like Montana, Pazardzhik, and other towns. Rusinova emphasized that this raises serious questions about how state oversight mechanisms are functioning.

In her view, the focus moving forward must be on how the state ensures price consistency and fairness across all regions. The key issue, she concluded, is not just the existence of price differences but what the government is doing to prevent such discrepancies and to protect consumers outside the capital from being overcharged.