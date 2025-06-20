Hollywood Director Martin Campbell Arrives in Bulgaria for Aniventure Comic Con 2025

Renowned Hollywood director Martin Campbell, known for iconic action hits like “GoldenEye,” “Casino Royale,” and “The Mask of Zorro,” will be a special guest at this year’s Aniventure Comic Con in Sofia. The celebrated filmmaker is arriving in Bulgaria for the 2025 edition of the country’s biggest pop culture event, where he’ll meet with fans on July 5 at the Inter Expo Center. During a special session in Hall 4, Campbell will share personal stories from his experience directing major blockbusters, including his work on “The Green Lantern” and the Bond franchise.

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 promises a star-packed lineup across multiple creative worlds - from cinema and comics to graffiti, gaming, and animation. The festival will run on July 5 and 6, offering two full days of panels, workshops, and live performances. Alongside international guests like Campbell, some of Bulgaria’s top comic book creators will be featured. Neda Malcheva, Martin Petrov - known as Tony the Duck - and Sten Damyanov, or Just Spas (Shisho from Thrace), will host a special panel on July 6 at 11:15 a.m. in Hall 4. The artists will reflect on the evolution of the Bulgarian comic scene and unveil new work, including “Carnival in Lyulin,” the latest installment in the Tony Pateto series, and Damyanov’s fresh project “Epic of Shishman Thracian – Calamity.”

For fans of street art, the Sprite Graffiti Zone returns as a key attraction. This open creative arena will showcase the talents of leading graffiti artists from across Europe. Among them are Hombre SUK from Germany, known for his colorful comic-like style; Italian veteran BRUS, acclaimed for his mastery of color and lettering; Bulgarian muralist Glow, who transformed “Square 500” and other public spaces; the internationally recognized duo Arsek & Erase, and Kotk, a wildstyle graffiti artist and tattooist with a strong European following. In addition to live art sessions, the zone will host a free graffiti workshop across both days, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., where attendees can create their own custom spray cans under professional guidance.

The animation world will also be well represented at this year’s edition. Studio Zmei, the Bulgarian animation house behind “The Golden Apple,” will present two upcoming projects - “Mila and Marko” and the 2026-bound international production “Underworld and Cats.” On July 6, the studio team will hold a presentation in Hall 4, delving into the development process, creative inspiration, and the broader ambition of placing Bulgarian animation firmly on the global map.

Gaming and football fans will find their arena in Hall 3’s Evnia zone. One of the country’s top EA FC streamers, WickyBG, will be on site for a special challenge, where the ultimate winner will face off against him at the end of July 6.

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 is organized with the general support of A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, and VISA, and is backed by Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, and Lenovo - presented as the technology and AI innovation partner. Other sponsors include Monster Energy and Hyundai, while the main media partner is bTV Media Group.

Tickets - whether for both days, ULTRA access, or MEET & GREET experiences - are available through the Eventim network, at OMV gas stations nationwide, and via the official event website: comiccon.bg/tickets.