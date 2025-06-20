Supermarkets in Bulgaria Could Face New Rule to Publish Daily Prices of Basic Goods Under Proposed Law

Society | June 20, 2025, Friday // 14:59
The political party “Da, Bulgaria” (Yes, Bulgaria) has submitted a new legislative proposal aimed at increasing transparency in food pricing. The bill, announced by party co-chair Bozhidar Bozhanov, would require large retail chains to publicly list the prices of basic consumer goods every day. The measure is being presented as a way to empower consumers and promote market competition at a time of growing concern over food price volatility.

Bozhanov made the announcement in the corridors of parliament on Wednesday, following recent public remarks by the director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), Rumen Spetsov. On June 19, Spetsov stated that the prices of essential food items had jumped between 5 and 40 percent over a span of two weeks, based on an inspection of 14 product categories carried out by the agency.

Bozhanov sharply criticized Spetsov for his handling of the data, accusing him of inciting fear without offering the necessary transparency. “He just threw some numbers into the air and frightened people,” Bozhanov said. “That’s not how things should be done. The only real safeguard against price hikes is competition.

According to the proposal by “Da, Bulgaria,” the daily disclosure of product prices by large retail chains would allow Bulgarian consumers to track price changes in real time, instead of waiting for periodic reports from state institutions. Bozhanov emphasized that the measure is designed to provide citizens with direct access to relevant information and to encourage more competitive pricing practices across the market.

Meanwhile, party member Ivaylo Mirchev commented on a separate development involving the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). On the same day, the EPPO conducted a surprise inspection at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Sofia as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected misuse of EU funds. The probe reportedly targets potential irregularities within the Directorate for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, which operates under the ministry.

Mirchev expressed support for the EPPO’s actions and argued that similar checks should be carried out across all ministries - and crucially, without prior warning. “They shouldn’t be notified. That’s the only way to ensure accountability,” he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the investigation, stating that it concerns suspicions of unlawful conduct by staff in the fisheries directorate. No additional details were provided at this stage.

