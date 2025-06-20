As War Looms, European Powers Revive Diplomacy with Tehran

World » EU | June 20, 2025, Friday // 13:07
Bulgaria: As War Looms, European Powers Revive Diplomacy with Tehran

As hostilities between Israel and Iran stretch into their second week, European powers are intensifying diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader regional war. On Friday, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, together with the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, are scheduled to meet Iranian officials in Geneva. Their goal: to de-escalate the military confrontation and revive a diplomatic path centered around Tehran’s nuclear program.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions are running high. Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran killed several senior military commanders, prompting a steady exchange of drone and missile strikes. The conflict risks drawing in more regional actors - and potentially the United States. President Donald Trump has said he will decide “within two weeks” whether to involve the U.S. military in support of Israel. Reports indicate Washington is actively considering intervention.

Speaking after a meeting in Washington with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation in the Middle East as “perilous.”

In Geneva, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Ali Bahreini, voiced strong criticism of Europe. He told Euronews that at the very least, European governments should “explicitly condemn Israel and stop supporting it.” Bahreini argued that Israel’s military campaign had been enabled by the inaction of European powers and their failure to uphold the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a provocative statement, declaring that Iran’s supreme leader “can no longer be allowed to exist.

Europe’s Diplomatic Gamble

At the heart of the Geneva talks lies a push by European diplomats to revive the framework of the JCPOA, the nuclear deal signed in 2015 by Iran, the EU, China, Russia, and the U.S., among others. That agreement imposed strict limitations on Iran’s uranium enrichment and centrifuge use in exchange for sanctions relief. However, when President Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the pact in 2018, it collapsed. Since then, Tehran has steadily increased its uranium enrichment - now at 60%, far above the 3.67% allowed under the JCPOA, though still below weapons-grade levels.

For European diplomats, the goal is not simply nuclear containment. They also hope to establish a channel for shuttle diplomacy between Tehran, Washington, and key European capitals to avert full-scale war. The diplomatic strategy mirrors earlier efforts led by former EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana, who played a key role in brokering the original deal.

David Rigoulet-Roze, a fellow at the French foreign policy think tank IRIS, argued that while the 2015 deal was imperfect, it provided a vital framework that could have been built upon. He criticized the Trump administration’s decision to abandon it as hasty and counterproductive. “Even with all its flaws,” he said, “the agreement had the merit of existing.

Trade, Sanctions, and Broken Trust

European hopes of strengthening trade ties with Iran were dashed after the U.S. reinstated sanctions. Tehran blamed the EU for failing to uphold its end of the deal, despite not initiating the withdrawal. According to Rigoulet-Roze, Europe also suffered from the extraterritorial reach of U.S. law, particularly Washington’s ability to impose secondary sanctions, which deterred European firms from doing business with Iran.

Iran has long been a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and, under that framework, opened its facilities to international inspectors. Yet despite years of partial compliance, Tehran continued developing ballistic missile capabilities and supporting armed proxies across the Middle East - including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Robert Cooper, a veteran British diplomat, described Iran’s nuclear ambitions as a long-term strategy for geopolitical influence. “This was a matter of national pride,” he said. “I don’t think they ever intended to give it up.

Iran’s Message to Europe

Iran’s ambassador Bahreini insisted in his Euronews interview that diplomacy remains possible, but only if Israeli attacks stop. He warned that Europe’s perceived failure to act has contributed directly to the current crisis. “Europe should play its responsibility,” he said, calling for an end to military, financial, and intelligence support for Israel.

He added that these points would be clearly presented to the E3 - France, Germany, and the UK - during the Geneva talks.

Bahreini also warned the U.S. against military involvement. “If the United States crosses the red lines, there will be consequences,” he said. Iranian military forces are closely monitoring U.S. movements and have the capability to strike, he added. “We know where the United States should be attacked,” he warned, while stressing that Iran was capable of defending itself without foreign assistance.

Nuclear Program and Proxy Forces

Iran’s nuclear program remains a central concern. Though Tehran claims it is peaceful and civilian in nature, Israel contends it is part of a covert plan to develop nuclear weapons. The current conflict erupted shortly after Israel targeted facilities in Natanz and Isfahan, which have long been associated with Iran’s uranium enrichment.

Despite long-standing support for regional proxy forces, Iran has so far not called on them to escalate the conflict. Bahreini emphasized that Iran believes it can defeat Israel without relying on allied groups such as Hezbollah or the Houthis. “At this stage, we are confident that we can stop aggression without needing help from anybody,” he said.

Sources:

  • Reuters
  • Euronews
  • BTA
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, europe, Israel, war

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport Honored as Europe’s Best in Its Category

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport has earned top honors in Europe, receiving the prestigious ACI EUROPE award for “Best Airport in Europe” in the category serving between 5 and 10 million passengers

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 11:36

Bulgaria Evacuates Embassy Staff from Tehran Amid Rising Security Risks

Bulgaria has temporarily evacuated its diplomatic mission from Tehran due to heightened security concerns in the Iranian capital

Politics » Diplomacy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:47

Two Bulgarians Evacuated from Iran After Diplomatic Operation

Two Bulgarian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran following an operation led by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Tehran

Politics » Diplomacy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 10:10

Iranian Missile Hits Israeli Hospital in Beersheba, Dozens Injured

A missile strike from Iran has hit Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba

World | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 10:05

Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran

In June 2025, Israel launched what it called "Operation Rising Lion" against Iran, marking a dramatic escalation in Middle Eastern tensions.

World | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:48

Bulgarian PM: Evacuation from Israel Was a Coordinated and Safe Operation

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the evacuation of Bulgarian and foreign nationals from Israel as a thoroughly coordinated and carefully executed operation

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 11:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commission Confirms Bulgaria Meets Inflation Criteria Ahead of Euro Adoption

The European Commission has confirmed that Bulgaria meets the inflation criterion necessary for joining the eurozone

World » EU | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 16:11

Another Step Forward: ECOFIN Approves Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Plan

At a meeting in Luxembourg on June 19, the finance ministers of EU member states unanimously endorsed the Eurogroup’s recommendation for Bulgaria to adopt the euro starting January 1, 2026

World » EU | June 20, 2025, Friday // 19:15

Eurogroup Gives Green Light: Bulgaria Set to Join Eurozone in 2026

The Eurogroup has given its full support for Bulgaria to join the eurozone

World » EU | June 20, 2025, Friday // 10:10

Eurozone Expansion: All Member States Back Bulgaria's Entry in 2026

The convergence reports on Bulgaria, issued by the European Commission and the European Central Bank, are expected to receive broad support from all Eurozone countries

World » EU | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 16:48

TurkStream Excluded from EU Ban Proposal on Russian Gas Imports

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which transits through Bulgaria on its way to the Western Balkans and Central Europ

World » EU | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 16:10

The Time for a ‘Global Euro’ Is Now, Says ECB President Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called on Europe to take advantage of a unique moment to elevate the euro’s status on the global stage

World » EU | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 10:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria