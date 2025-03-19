Mystery Animal Spurs Closure of Shumen Plateau: Authorities Investigate Possible Puma or Jaguar

Access to walking paths around the Shumen Plateau Nature Park, particularly near Kyoshkave and the "Creators of the Bulgarian State" monument, has been temporarily suspended, announced the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen.

The closure follows a report from a local resident who spotted a rare large animal near the Divdyadovskite Rocks on the plateau. Relevant authorities, including the Northeast State Enterprise, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, the Regional Directorate for Forests, and the Shumen Plateau Nature Park management, have been alerted.

Experts are currently inspecting the area to identify the species and locate the animal more precisely. Until further notice, police urge local residents to respect the restrictions and follow the guidance of officers and forest rangers posted along the roads, park entrances, and trails.

Ecologist Toma Belev shared his surprise on Facebook, noting initial speculation that the animal might be a bear, referencing past sightings in the region. However, social media chatter and comments suggest it could be a puma, a puzzling possibility given the animal’s rarity in this part of Bulgaria.

The Shumen Plateau Nature Park remains closed as the search operation intensifies. The sighting was reported late at night, around 10 p.m., by a group of citizens who even provided video evidence, according to BNR-Shumen.

An operational headquarters has been established to coordinate the response among police and forest service teams, who are currently combing through roughly 40 square kilometers of wooded terrain. Seven police checkpoints have been set up to control access to the plateau.

Investigators are considering that the animal might be an illegally kept exotic species that escaped captivity, since no official reports have been made about a missing animal from local zoos.

Unofficial sources quoted by "24 Chasa" indicate the predator is likely a jaguar or puma. This aligns with the social media speculation, with Belev reiterating that after years of occasional bear sightings, this seems to be something different.

Specialists from Sofia, equipped with remote sedation tools, are expected to join the search soon. Meanwhile, a drone with a thermal camera is being deployed to assist in tracking the animal.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen reiterates its appeal to citizens to strictly adhere to the imposed restrictions and cooperate fully with law enforcement and forestry personnel working in the area.