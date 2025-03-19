Mystery Animal Spurs Closure of Shumen Plateau: Authorities Investigate Possible Puma or Jaguar

Society » INCIDENTS | June 20, 2025, Friday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Mystery Animal Spurs Closure of Shumen Plateau: Authorities Investigate Possible Puma or Jaguar @Pixabay

Access to walking paths around the Shumen Plateau Nature Park, particularly near Kyoshkave and the "Creators of the Bulgarian State" monument, has been temporarily suspended, announced the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen.

The closure follows a report from a local resident who spotted a rare large animal near the Divdyadovskite Rocks on the plateau. Relevant authorities, including the Northeast State Enterprise, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, the Regional Directorate for Forests, and the Shumen Plateau Nature Park management, have been alerted.

Experts are currently inspecting the area to identify the species and locate the animal more precisely. Until further notice, police urge local residents to respect the restrictions and follow the guidance of officers and forest rangers posted along the roads, park entrances, and trails.

Ecologist Toma Belev shared his surprise on Facebook, noting initial speculation that the animal might be a bear, referencing past sightings in the region. However, social media chatter and comments suggest it could be a puma, a puzzling possibility given the animal’s rarity in this part of Bulgaria.

The Shumen Plateau Nature Park remains closed as the search operation intensifies. The sighting was reported late at night, around 10 p.m., by a group of citizens who even provided video evidence, according to BNR-Shumen.

An operational headquarters has been established to coordinate the response among police and forest service teams, who are currently combing through roughly 40 square kilometers of wooded terrain. Seven police checkpoints have been set up to control access to the plateau.

Investigators are considering that the animal might be an illegally kept exotic species that escaped captivity, since no official reports have been made about a missing animal from local zoos.

Unofficial sources quoted by "24 Chasa" indicate the predator is likely a jaguar or puma. This aligns with the social media speculation, with Belev reiterating that after years of occasional bear sightings, this seems to be something different.

Specialists from Sofia, equipped with remote sedation tools, are expected to join the search soon. Meanwhile, a drone with a thermal camera is being deployed to assist in tracking the animal.

The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen reiterates its appeal to citizens to strictly adhere to the imposed restrictions and cooperate fully with law enforcement and forestry personnel working in the area.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Shumen, jaguar, puma, animal

Related Articles:

Animal Abuse Scandal Rocks Bulgaria: Detainees Opt to Stay Behind Bars

Bulgarian citizens Gabriela Sashova (26) and Krasimir Georgiev (34), who have garnered widespread outrage for their alleged involvement in animal abuse

Crime | March 19, 2025, Wednesday // 16:44

Shumen Declares Non-School Days Due to Severe Winter Weather

Due to the ongoing extreme weather conditions, the mayor of the Bulgarian city of Shumen has declared Thursday and Friday

Society » Education | February 19, 2025, Wednesday // 15:17

Emergency Delivery: Twins Born at Entrance of Shumen General Hospital

A 21-year-old woman from the village of Yablanovo, in the Sliven region, gave birth to twins early today at the entrance of the Shumen General Hospital

Society » Health | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 16:09

Shumen Police Probe Violent Death of Woman; Man in Custody

The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:57

70% Of Bulgarians Favor Banning Animal Cages In Farms

According to a sociological study by Market Links from 2023, just over two-thirds of Bulgarian citizens believe that Bulgaria should support the gradual cessation of industrial farming in cages in the EU, and more than half would vote for a politician who

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34

Bulgaria: Fatal Storm Claims Two Lives in Shumen Region

Severe storms in Bulgaria resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals on Saturday. A 51-year-old man lost his life when a fallen wall crushed him during the storm in the village of Razvigorovo, Shumen region

Society » Incidents | November 5, 2023, Sunday // 07:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Cyclist Killed, Another Injured After Car Ploughs Through Bike Lane Near Kazanlak

A serious road incident late Thursday night near the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak has left one cyclist dead and another seriously injured

Society » Incidents | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:30

Sofia Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Emil Antonov

The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior is continuing the search for 16-year-old Emil Antonov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:26

Ship Collision Off UAE Coast Involves Bulgarian Captain, No Injuries Reported

The captain of the vessel involved in a maritime collision near the Strait of Hormuz is a Bulgarian national

Society » Incidents | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 22:43

First Group of Bulgarian Citizens Safely Evacuated from Israel to Egypt

A group of Bulgarian citizens has been evacuated from Israel via a land route to Egypt

Society » Incidents | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:57

Bulgarian Woman’s Home Destroyed in Iranian Airstrike on Bat Yam, Israel

A Bulgarian woman living in Bat Yam, Israel, lost her home after it was destroyed in an Iranian airstrike. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed but now seeks evacuation

Society » Incidents | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 12:24

Evacuation Underway: Bulgarian Citizens to Leave Israel as Embassy Halts Services

A total of 50 Bulgarian citizens have so far requested evacuation from Israel following the recent spike in tensions in the Middle East

Society » Incidents | June 16, 2025, Monday // 08:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria