Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport Honored as Europe’s Best in Its Category

Business » TOURISM | June 20, 2025, Friday // 11:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport Honored as Europe’s Best in Its Category

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport has earned top honors in Europe, receiving the prestigious ACI EUROPE award for “Best Airport in Europe” in the category serving between 5 and 10 million passengers. This accolade recognizes the swift and extensive transformation led by SOF Connect at the capital’s airport, alongside its ambitious plans for sustainable future growth, according to the airport’s management.

We accept this award with great pride and responsibility,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect. “It encourages our entire team to continue focusing on executing the airport’s development strategy and realizing our vision of making Bulgaria’s airport the first 5-star regional hub in Europe.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov extended his congratulations to the SOF Connect team, emphasizing the significance of the achievement for the nation. “This distinction is a source of national pride,” he noted. “It reflects the dedication of hundreds of professionals whose perseverance, vision, and responsibility contribute to the modernization and efficient operation of Bulgaria’s largest airport. It shows that Bulgaria can set standards and lead in air transport when public institutions and private companies cooperate closely.

The ACI Europe awards are given annually, with winners selected by an independent jury made up of representatives from key players across the aviation sector. This panel includes members from the European Commission, EUROCONTROL, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and SESAR JU - the technology arm of the EU’s Single European Sky initiative, among others.

ACI Europe, the European Airports Association, counts over 600 members from 55 countries, together handling more than 95% of Europe’s commercial air traffic. Air transport plays a vital role in the continent’s economy, supporting approximately 14 million jobs and generating around €851 billion in economic activity, which accounts for 5% of Europe’s GDP.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airport, europe, Bulgaria, sofia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria and the Euro: What Happens to National Monetary Sovereignty?

One of the most debated topics around Bulgaria’s upcoming transition from the lev to the euro is whether the country is giving up its sovereignty

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Rising Deposit Interest Rates, Loan Rate Hikes Expected Only in Late 2026

Recent analysis by the financial portal "Moite pari" indicates that interest rates on bank deposits are starting to climb, particularly noticeable among smaller banks over the past year

Business » Finance | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sets Poverty Bar Well Above New World Bank Global Minimum

The World Bank has recently updated its international poverty line, raising it to $3.00 per day

Society | June 23, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second in Europe for Excellent Bathing Water Quality

In 2024, the quality of bathing waters across the European Union remained high

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Nears Bottom of EU Rankings in Household Material Well-Being

In 2024, Bulgaria ranked near the bottom in the European Union when it comes to material well-being, placing second to last alongside Estonia

Society | June 22, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

European Commission Confirms Bulgaria Meets Inflation Criteria Ahead of Euro Adoption

The European Commission has confirmed that Bulgaria meets the inflation criterion necessary for joining the eurozone

World » EU | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 16:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Direct Flights Now Connect Sofia with Sardinia’s Coastal Jewel

Wizz Air has launched direct flights between Sofia and the Italian coastal gem of Alghero,

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 10:18

New Direct Flights Connect Sofia and Krakow

Wizz Air has launched a new flight connection between Sofia and Krakow, Poland

Business » Tourism | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 14:03

British Tourists Can Now Use e-Gates at Bulgarian Airports under New EU-UK Deal

British citizens arriving at Bulgarian airports can now use electronic gates for border control

Business » Tourism | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 16:07

Special Measures Activated as More Than 500 Israeli Visitors Stuck on Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

More than 500 Israeli tourists currently find themselves stranded along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

Business » Tourism | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:31

European Airline Halts Routes to Israel and Jordan Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Wizz Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, as well as its European routes to Amman

Business » Tourism | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Eyes up to 70,000 Foreign Workers Amid Domestic Labor Gap

Between 50,000 and 70,000 foreign workers may enter Bulgaria by the end of 2025 if the current pace of labor import continues

Business » Tourism | June 13, 2025, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria