Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport Honored as Europe’s Best in Its Category

Vasil Levski Sofia Airport has earned top honors in Europe, receiving the prestigious ACI EUROPE award for “Best Airport in Europe” in the category serving between 5 and 10 million passengers. This accolade recognizes the swift and extensive transformation led by SOF Connect at the capital’s airport, alongside its ambitious plans for sustainable future growth, according to the airport’s management.

“We accept this award with great pride and responsibility,” said Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect. “It encourages our entire team to continue focusing on executing the airport’s development strategy and realizing our vision of making Bulgaria’s airport the first 5-star regional hub in Europe.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov extended his congratulations to the SOF Connect team, emphasizing the significance of the achievement for the nation. “This distinction is a source of national pride,” he noted. “It reflects the dedication of hundreds of professionals whose perseverance, vision, and responsibility contribute to the modernization and efficient operation of Bulgaria’s largest airport. It shows that Bulgaria can set standards and lead in air transport when public institutions and private companies cooperate closely.”

The ACI Europe awards are given annually, with winners selected by an independent jury made up of representatives from key players across the aviation sector. This panel includes members from the European Commission, EUROCONTROL, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and SESAR JU - the technology arm of the EU’s Single European Sky initiative, among others.

ACI Europe, the European Airports Association, counts over 600 members from 55 countries, together handling more than 95% of Europe’s commercial air traffic. Air transport plays a vital role in the continent’s economy, supporting approximately 14 million jobs and generating around €851 billion in economic activity, which accounts for 5% of Europe’s GDP.