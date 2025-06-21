Bulgaria Sees Surge in Foreign Work Permits: 24,000 Issued in First Five Months of 2025

Business | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Surge in Foreign Work Permits: 24,000 Issued in First Five Months of 2025 @Pexels

Since the start of 2024, Bulgaria has issued 24,000 work permits to foreign nationals, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. Over the entirety of last year, the total number of permits issued was 35,000. The data was shared by Atanaska Todorova, Chief Expert on Labor Market, Migration and Mobility at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB), in a statement to the Bulgarian National Radio.

Todorova pointed to a noticeable surge in short-term employment, which typically covers jobs in seasonal sectors such as hospitality, restaurants, and agriculture. According to her, the number of third-country nationals working in Bulgaria on short-term contracts has already reached 13,000 for the first five months of the year, compared to 10,000 for the entire previous year. She noted that this category remains the most sought-after form of employment among foreigners, followed by single residence and work permits, as well as permits issued to posted workers.

The Bulgarian labor market has attracted workers from a wide geographic range. Since January, foreign employees from 71 countries have received work authorization. The highest numbers come from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India, and Nepal—countries that continue to supply labor to industries facing workforce shortages in Bulgaria.

Source: BNR interview

