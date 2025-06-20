Bulgaria Bans Sale of Disposable Vapes in Nationwide Crackdown

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has approved a nationwide ban on the sale of disposable electronic cigarettes, regardless of whether they contain nicotine. The legislation, passed at second reading, received strong support from lawmakers, with 133 votes in favor, 30 opposed, and 8 abstentions.

The ban targets the increasingly popular single-use vapes, often referred to as disposable e-cigarettes, which have gained traction particularly among young people. The new measures are part of a broader effort to restrict access to tobacco and nicotine-related products in public spaces, especially those frequented by minors.

In addition to banning the sale of disposable vapes, Parliament also extended existing restrictions on where tobacco and similar products can be sold. The updated legislation now includes not only traditional tobacco items, but also smokeless and novel tobacco products, as well as heated tobacco devices. These are prohibited from being offered or sold in and around nurseries, kindergartens, schools, student dormitories, healthcare facilities, and during sporting or public events aimed at children and students.

Lawmakers also introduced limits on the strength of certain nicotine products. Specifically, the sale of items like nicotine pouches and snus will be forbidden if their nicotine content exceeds 20 milligrams per unit.

The move reflects growing concerns over youth access to nicotine products and aligns Bulgaria with a wider European trend toward tighter regulations on vaping and emerging tobacco alternatives.