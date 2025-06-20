Odesa Under Fire: Residential Buildings and Rail Station Damaged in Massive Drone Attack

In the early hours of June 20, Odesa was the target of a massive Russian drone assault that left the city reeling. Strikes hit more than 10 locations across the city, sparking widespread fires and causing extensive destruction to civilian infrastructure. The attack resulted in at least one death and 14 injuries, including three emergency service personnel.

The offensive, which began around 1 a.m., hit residential areas with particular severity. A 23-storey apartment block was struck, with flames rapidly engulfing the upper floors between the 18th and 20th levels. Over 600 residents were evacuated from the building. At least three people, including two children, had to be rescued from a blocked apartment within the high-rise. Firefighting efforts were ongoing throughout the morning, with thick smoke and continued flare-ups complicating the response.

Elsewhere in the city, a four-storey residential building was set ablaze and soon became fully consumed by flames. Three people were rescued from the structure before a partial collapse injured three firefighters. The injured first responders were taken to hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

In total, fires broke out in at least five residential buildings. Several private vehicles also burned, and one garage was reported destroyed. The State Emergency Service has deployed resources to affected areas, including the establishment of an “invincibility centre” near one of the heavily damaged buildings - a heated shelter stocked with food, power sources, and basic supplies for those left without electricity or shelter.

Search and rescue operations continued into the morning, with emergency crews sifting through debris and rubble amid fears that more people may be trapped inside the damaged structures. According to local residents, at least one person remains unaccounted for in one of the collapsed buildings.

Damage extended beyond residential zones. According to Ukraine’s railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, Odesa’s main train station also sustained damage in the drone attack. The strike affected the overhead contact lines as well as sections of the rail and sleeper grid. Fortunately, no casualties were reported at the rail facility.

This latest attack is part of a growing pattern of intensified Russian strikes on urban centers across Ukraine. Just days earlier, on June 17, one of the deadliest assaults on Kyiv since the full-scale invasion began killed 30 people and wounded over 170. On June 10, Odesa suffered a similar missile and drone strike that claimed two lives and left eight injured.

Despite mounting civilian casualties and international condemnation, Russia continues to escalate its aerial bombardments and has firmly rejected any ceasefire proposals. Odesa - Ukraine’s key Black Sea port city with a population nearing one million - has been a consistent target throughout the war.

Among those affected by the overnight strikes are members of the Bulgarian community in Odesa, which has long-standing roots in the city. While no casualties among Bulgarians have been reported so far, local representatives say some families were forced to evacuate their homes due to the fires and damage. The Bulgarian community, which numbers in the thousands, continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in contact with Bulgarian authorities.

