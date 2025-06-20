Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

Dual Pricing, Strict Monitoring: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Law
A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv, marking one of the largest foreign investments from the Czech Republic in Bulgaria. The event was attended by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Czech Ambassador Miroslav Toman, who both highlighted the project's importance for the region and bilateral relations.
The facility, developed by a global leader in the production and trade of electronic medical equipment, represents an investment of nearly 100 million leva. The funds were directed not only toward large-scale production capabilities but also into advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and robotic systems.
At present, the high-tech plant provides employment to 700 specialists. However, this number is expected to grow, with projections pointing to the creation of an additional 500 jobs as production expands. The factory will focus on manufacturing cutting-edge devices used in cardiology, physiotherapy, therapeutic, and aesthetic medicine.
During the opening ceremony, President Radev underlined that the project exemplifies the kind of investment model Bulgaria should pursue - one that combines innovation, export-oriented production, and added value to boost the country’s overall competitiveness. "This is more than just an efficient industrial facility - it is the direction we want our entire economy to take," he stated.
Ambassador Toman also praised the initiative, describing the new factory as a bridge connecting high technology with human expertise. He emphasized that the Czech investor’s decision to develop the project in Bulgaria was based on confidence in the country's stable economic environment, skilled workforce, and growing potential as a regional hub for high-tech manufacturing.
