CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world. The list features 24 standout dishes from across the globe, and the fresh, colorful Bulgarian favorite has earned its place among them.

Shopska salad, well-loved throughout Southeast Europe, is highlighted alongside internationally recognized classics like Greek Horiatiki, French Niçoise, and the Caesar salad from Mexico. In its profile of the dish, CNN calls it “Bulgaria’s most famous culinary product,” praising its uncomplicated yet flavorful mix of ripe tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, roasted peppers, onions, parsley, and a generous helping of white cheese - finished off with a drizzle of olive oil.

What makes the dish even more distinctive is its color palette - red, green, and white - mirroring the Bulgarian flag. CNN notes that this gives Shopska salad added cultural weight, turning it into a symbol of national pride in addition to being a summer staple.

The feature also emphasizes that every salad on the list tells a deeper story about its country of origin. In the case of Shopska salad, that story is one of tradition, regional ingredients, and identity. Other salads included in the ranking are Italy’s rustic Panzanella, the spicy cucumber-based Sunomono from Japan, and the classic American Cobb salad.

Notably, CNN chose an image of Shopska salad as the lead photo for the article, giving it prominent visual recognition on their website.