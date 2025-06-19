From Varna to Wimbledon: Ivan Ivanov Praised as ‘Talent of the Generation’ in UK Tournament

Property Market Cools in Bulgaria’s Big Cities, But Rent Prices Remain Inflated
The Bulgarian property market appears to be cooling off in the major urban centers
Sixteen-year-old Ivan Ivanov, ranked seventh in the world junior standings, is set to begin his campaign today at the men’s grass-court exhibition tournament in Liverpool. The Bulgarian talent, originally from Varna, will take on Norway’s Viktor Durasovic in the opening round.
Ahead of the tournament, Ivanov has been receiving high praise from organizers, who likened him to none other than Novak Djokovic. The young Bulgarian is currently training at the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and is using the Liverpool event as part of his preparation for the junior edition of Wimbledon.
“Ivan Ivanov is considered a talent of his generation,” the organizers stated, noting that his progress this season has turned heads both among junior and professional circles. His forehand, in particular, has drawn attention, with renowned coach Toni Nadal remarking that it has the potential to become “one of the greatest in the business.”
Anders Borg, the founder of the Liverpool tournament, welcomed Ivanov’s participation and drew a striking comparison: “We’re very pleased that Ivan is getting ready for Wimbledon here. He reminds me of Novak Djokovic, who also came to Liverpool at age 16 at the very start of his journey.”
This is not the first time a Bulgarian has stood out at this tournament. In 2022, Dimitar Kuzmanov claimed the men’s title, adding to the growing presence of Bulgarian players on the international tennis scene.
Grigor Dimitrov continues to maintain his position among the world’s elite, holding on to 19th place in the latest ATP rankings
Stiliana Nikolova returned from the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Tallinn with a remarkable performance, securing three gold medals and one silver
Ivan Ivanov continued his remarkable run at Roland Garros, advancing to the semifinals of the junior singles in his Grand Slam debut
Across the continent, rhythmic gymnastics has long been a stage for elegance, precision, and fierce competition.
Bulgaria’s leading female tennis player, Viktoriya Tomova, reached the round of 16 at a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career,
Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev will step back into the ring on August 23
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe