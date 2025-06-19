From Varna to Wimbledon: Ivan Ivanov Praised as ‘Talent of the Generation’ in UK Tournament

Sixteen-year-old Ivan Ivanov, ranked seventh in the world junior standings, is set to begin his campaign today at the men’s grass-court exhibition tournament in Liverpool. The Bulgarian talent, originally from Varna, will take on Norway’s Viktor Durasovic in the opening round.

Ahead of the tournament, Ivanov has been receiving high praise from organizers, who likened him to none other than Novak Djokovic. The young Bulgarian is currently training at the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and is using the Liverpool event as part of his preparation for the junior edition of Wimbledon.

Ivan Ivanov is considered a talent of his generation,” the organizers stated, noting that his progress this season has turned heads both among junior and professional circles. His forehand, in particular, has drawn attention, with renowned coach Toni Nadal remarking that it has the potential to become “one of the greatest in the business.”

Anders Borg, the founder of the Liverpool tournament, welcomed Ivanov’s participation and drew a striking comparison: “We’re very pleased that Ivan is getting ready for Wimbledon here. He reminds me of Novak Djokovic, who also came to Liverpool at age 16 at the very start of his journey.”

This is not the first time a Bulgarian has stood out at this tournament. In 2022, Dimitar Kuzmanov claimed the men’s title, adding to the growing presence of Bulgarian players on the international tennis scene.

