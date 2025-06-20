Direct Flights Now Connect Sofia with Sardinia’s Coastal Jewel

Wizz Air has launched direct flights between Sofia and the Italian coastal gem of Alghero, located on the northwestern shore of Sardinia. The new route, which officially starts on June 19, 2025, will operate twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are now available on the airline’s official website and mobile app, with prices starting at 73.99 BGN.

Alghero, often referred to as the “Little Barcelona,” charms visitors with its Catalan influence, visible in its architecture, language, and traditions. The city boasts narrow cobblestone streets, medieval walls, and idyllic beaches that stretch along the Mediterranean coast. Its rich cultural heritage, delicious local cuisine, and opportunities for water sports and seaside relaxation make it an increasingly popular destination for international travelers. Sardinia’s historical charm and coastal beauty are now within easier reach for Bulgarian tourists thanks to this new connection.

According to Wizz Air, the Sofia–Alghero route represents a significant addition to its growing network and is expected to stimulate both cultural exchange and tourist traffic. “Alghero is a destination with a remarkable historical backdrop and a Mediterranean spirit that we believe will be particularly appealing to Bulgarian travelers,” said Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air began its operations in Bulgaria in 2005, launching its first service between Sofia and Budapest. Since then, it has carried close to 30 million passengers to and from Bulgaria. With two operational bases in the country - one in Sofia and another in Varna - the airline has become a major player in the local air travel market and a preferred carrier for budget-conscious travelers. The company currently employs over 340 crew members in Bulgaria and supports more than 22,000 indirect jobs in the tourism sector.