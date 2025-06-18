Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

The weather across Bulgaria on June 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny. However, cumulus cloud development will lead to localized rain showers, thunder, and possible hail, especially in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Winds will blow moderately from the northwest to northeast. Daytime temperatures will range between 29°C and 34°C, with the capital Sofia seeing highs around 29°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will start out mostly sunny, though cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon hours. Some coastal areas may experience showers and thunder. Winds will be moderate from the southeast. Temperatures will vary between 24°C and 29°C. The sea temperature will be between 22°C and 23°C, and waves are forecast to reach 2 to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will also begin with plenty of sunshine, followed by afternoon cloud formation, which may bring rain, thunder, and hail. Winds at higher altitudes will be moderate to strong from the north and northwest. Maximum temperatures will be around 23°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and about 14°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

