Borissov: Bulgaria Stands Ready to Support Ukraine's Reconstruction

GERB leader Boyko Borissov declared Bulgaria’s readiness to play an active role in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts. The statement came during his meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Olesya Ilashchuk.

Borissov emphasized the areas in which Bulgaria could provide meaningful support - namely energy, trade, shipping, and infrastructure. According to him, Bulgarian expertise and businesses have real potential to contribute to Ukraine’s rebuilding process across these crucial sectors.

During the conversation, Borisov also reaffirmed Bulgaria’s strong and unequivocal support for Ukraine’s European aspirations. He underlined that Bulgaria continues to back Ukraine's path toward European integration.

In addition to reconstruction and long-term support, the two also discussed the current developments on the battlefield in Ukraine. Borissov shared that the ongoing military situation was part of the dialogue with Ambassador Ilashchuk, further highlighting the broader scope of cooperation and solidarity between the two countries.