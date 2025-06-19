Tragedy in Burgas: Female Doctor Dies After Physical Assault by Former Partner

A female doctor from Burgas has died, two months after being severely beaten by her former partner and colleague during a celebration. The incident, which took place on April 4, began with an argument between the two during a Medic’s Day gathering at a local restaurant and ended in physical violence. Days later, the woman’s condition suddenly worsened, leading to hospitalization, a coma, and ultimately, her death.

The victim, Dr. Tanya Kostadinova, worked at a private hospital in Burgas. On the night of the incident, she joined colleagues at a restaurant to mark the professional holiday. Among the attendees was her former boyfriend, also a doctor at the same hospital. According to investigators, a dispute broke out between them during the evening, which escalated into physical aggression. The man struck her several times in the face, prosecutors say.

Initially, Dr. Kostadinova showed no signs of serious injury. In the days following the assault, she continued with her daily routine, even going to work and visiting the gym. However, a few days later, she began experiencing discomfort and sought medical help. She was admitted to the same private hospital where she worked. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she fell into a coma from which she never recovered. She died two days ago, after nearly two months on life support.

The accused has since been dismissed from his job at the hospital. Authorities say he has been detained for 72 hours and was initially charged with inflicting moderate bodily harm. However, the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that the charge could be revised in light of the victim’s death.

Prosecutor Maria Markova explained that the confrontation began with verbal remarks before turning violent. “There were blows delivered by the perpetrator to the victim’s face, resulting in traumatic injuries,” she said. When asked how long it took for the woman to seek help, Markova noted that it was several days after the incident. “She initially didn’t feel anything concerning,” she said. “She continued her normal activities but later began to feel discomfort, which led to her seeking medical attention.”

At present, the accused is under a travel ban and remains under investigation as the case develops.

