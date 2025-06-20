Bulgaria's PM Backs 'Balkan Stream' as EU Plots Full Break from Russian Gas

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has reaffirmed that the “Balkan Stream” pipeline remains a functional and commercially viable energy project, despite the latest push by the European Commission to end Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. Zhelyazkov stressed that the pipeline is not politically driven, but rather a well-structured business initiative that contributes significantly to energy security and reliable gas supply in the region.

He pointed out that “Balkan Stream” (extension of TurkStream) plays a key role in maintaining stable gas flows, irrespective of the origin of the natural gas, underscoring its importance as an infrastructure that ensures continuity and security for Bulgaria and neighboring countries. His comments come at a time when Brussels is escalating efforts to block Russian energy imports, as part of a broader strategy to curb the Kremlin's financial capacity to fund the war in Ukraine and exert political leverage over EU member states.

Brussels Prepares to Sever Russian Gas Ties

In what is being seen as a bold political move, the European Union is preparing a comprehensive plan to eliminate all imports of Russian gas - both pipeline and liquefied - by the end of 2027. The proposal aims to close loopholes that have allowed countries like Hungary and Slovakia to delay or block full-scale sanctions due to their dependency on cheap Russian gas and long-term contracts with Gazprom.

Under the new framework, the EU would ban new contracts for Russian gas starting January 1, 2026. Short-term contract deliveries would be phased out by mid-2026, and all long-term agreements would cease by the close of 2027. This would also include liquefied natural gas, an area where imports from Russia have ironically increased over the past year.

Hungary and Slovakia have been granted limited exceptions, allowing them to continue importing under short-term contracts until the end of 2027. Despite the concession, Hungary has voiced fierce opposition. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called the plan a “serious mistake,” arguing it endangers energy security, raises prices, and infringes on national sovereignty. He also threatened to halt electricity transit to Ukraine, which passes through Hungary and accounts for nearly 40% of Kyiv’s imports from the EU.

Geopolitics at the Heart of the Decision

While earlier EU sanctions targeted Russian oil and coal, gas remained a sticking point due to the complexity of Europe’s dependence. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, nearly half of Europe’s coal and over a quarter of its oil came from Russia. Gas dependency was even more pronounced, with 45% of imports originating from Russia.

Although the share of Russian gas has since dropped to around 13%, the Kremlin continues to profit. In 2024 alone, the EU paid Russia €23 billion for energy, much of it in the form of liquefied gas. European officials now want to end this dynamic entirely.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Moscow had weaponized energy, using it to blackmail EU nations. European Commissioner Dan Jorgensen echoed the sentiment, saying the era of Kremlin gas leverage must end. He added that the new plan ensures Europe won’t be forced to renew sanctions every six months, as it establishes a lasting framework via qualified majority voting.

America Steps In as Main Beneficiary

The shift away from Russian gas opens the door for the United States to further cement its role as Europe’s primary energy partner. Since the crisis began, the US and Qatar have become dominant players in supplying the EU with gas. Currently, American LNG accounts for about 20% of European gas imports.

With billions in planned investments and new LNG production capacity of over 45 million tons annually, the US is positioning itself to replace Russian supply permanently. These developments could play into ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Brussels, especially under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has prioritized expanding American energy exports.

In the bigger picture, Washington is closely monitoring the EU’s legislative process. The American energy sector sees the EU’s clean break from Russian gas as a massive opportunity, not just economically but strategically.

“Balkan Stream” Seen as a Pillar Amid Shifting Policies

Amid these dramatic shifts in energy policy, Bulgaria’s government continues to highlight the strategic value of “Balkan Stream.” Zhelyazkov’s remarks position the pipeline as a stable, functional asset in an otherwise uncertain geopolitical landscape. While Brussels seeks to reduce Russian influence, Sofia appears determined to keep its infrastructure neutral, emphasizing utility over politics.

Whether Bulgaria will face pressure to align with the EU’s broader policy remains to be seen. But for now, “Balkan Stream” is not going anywhere - and according to the Prime Minister, that’s exactly the point.