Bulgaria’s Parliament Orders DPS-Dogan to Rename Within Days, Prompting Backlash

With the backing of 122 MPs, Bulgaria’s Parliament has passed a decision compelling the parliamentary group “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms” – the DPS associated with Ahmed Dogan – to change its name within three days. The proposal received support from GERB, BSP – United Left, “There is Such a People” (TISP), and Peevski's DPS faction known as “DPS – New Beginning”, while “Revival” and the original DPS-Dogan group voted against. The move, made through changes to the Assembly’s rules of procedure, triggered a sharp reaction from those loyal to Dogan, who denounced the decision as authoritarian and unjust.

Khairi Sadakov, chair of the DPS-Dogan group and a vocal critic of the decision, compared the parliamentary vote to repressive tactics reminiscent of Bulgaria’s totalitarian past, particularly the regime’s forced renaming policies from the 1980s. In his statement, Sadakov accused state institutions of engaging in a prolonged campaign of political repression against his group, selectively targeting them under the influence of what he described as an “oligarchic entity” and its proxies.

“For nearly a year, we’ve been facing constant pressure,” Sadakov said. “Institutions captured by an oligarchic clique have acted selectively and with intent. Delyan Peevski’s repeated attempts to displace our political representation—including through pressure on parliamentary leadership - will not succeed. History has shown that such forced and self-serving actions always end poorly for those who impose them.”

Sadakov further warned that renaming the parliamentary group will not erase its legitimacy or historical role as a political voice for minority ethnic communities. He suggested that the move aims to forcibly sideline that role under the pretext of administrative procedure. According to him, this was not a genuine procedural issue but a politically motivated attempt to reshape parliamentary representation.

He also claimed that the decision fits into a broader pattern of institutional pressure and calculated maneuvers to marginalize the group, calling it yet another attempt to impose control over minority representation in the National Assembly. Sadakov asserted that their group’s political identity and historical legitimacy could not be invalidated through a procedural vote.

The group has not yet confirmed whether it will comply with the three-day deadline to change its name. During parliamentary elections, the faction participated under the name “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (APS), and this could be the name they are ultimately required to adopt. However, Sadakov left the issue open, stating that a meeting would be held soon to determine their next steps.

He concluded by reiterating that coerced changes for the benefit of certain political players do not erase historical truths, nor do they lead to lasting success. Instead, he warned, such tactics have a track record of collapse.