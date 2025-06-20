Bulgaria Evacuates Embassy Staff from Tehran Amid Rising Security Risks

Bulgaria has temporarily evacuated its diplomatic mission from Tehran due to heightened security concerns in the Iranian capital. The decision, announced by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, comes after a security warning issued by the Israeli armed forces regarding the situation in the city's third district - an area that lies in close proximity to the Bulgarian embassy.

A total of 17 Bulgarian citizens, including 12 diplomatic staff and their families, were evacuated in a coordinated operation involving both Iranian and Israeli authorities. The operation was carried out without incident, with those involved now safely located in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to Zhelyazkov, the evacuation began early in the morning at 4:00 a.m., when the group departed Tehran in a convoy of 11 vehicles. Although the journey to the Azerbaijani border took approximately six hours, the group experienced significant delays - more than six additional hours—during border checks. Nonetheless, they successfully crossed into Azerbaijan and arrived safely in Baku. Plans are in place for their eventual return to Bulgaria, either by land or by air.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Bulgaria is not closing its embassy in Tehran permanently. Instead, diplomatic activities will continue on a temporary basis from Baku until conditions in Iran are deemed safe for a return.

In addition to the main group, two more Bulgarian citizens who were in Iran were also successfully evacuated. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they were escorted to the Iranian-Azerbaijani border by embassy personnel and have since crossed into Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov reiterated the gravity of the warning from Israeli forces, which called for the evacuation of residents in Tehran's third district. The Bulgarian government acted swiftly in response, organizing the evacuation and encouraging other Bulgarian nationals in Iran to join the convoy. While there were alternative routes considered, including a passage through Turkey, authorities ultimately opted for the route through Azerbaijan.

At present, all evacuated Bulgarian citizens are safe in Baku, awaiting the next steps for their return home. The embassy's relocation to Azerbaijan remains a temporary measure as Bulgarian authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation in Iran.