Cyclist Killed, Another Injured After Car Ploughs Through Bike Lane Near Kazanlak

Society » INCIDENTS | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:30
Bulgaria: Cyclist Killed, Another Injured After Car Ploughs Through Bike Lane Near Kazanlak @Pixabay

A serious road incident late Thursday night near the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak has left one cyclist dead and another seriously injured. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the exit of the town in the direction of the nearby village of Enina.

According to initial reports, a car veered off the road and struck two cyclists who were riding along a designated bike lane. The force of the impact was devastating - the vehicle reportedly smashed through a large section of the guardrail before hitting the cyclists and coming to a halt some 50 meters away. The car, driven by a young woman, was left completely mangled from the collision.

The driver told authorities she had suddenly felt unwell and lost control of the vehicle. At this stage, investigators are still determining the exact circumstances, and the condition of the cyclist who survived has not been publicly confirmed.

Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, but one of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. The tragedy has once again raised questions about road safety, particularly in areas where cyclists are supposed to have dedicated space for travel.

