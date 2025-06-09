Cyclist Killed, Another Injured After Car Ploughs Through Bike Lane Near Kazanlak

A Valley in Bloom: Thousands Celebrate Bulgaria’s Rose Festival in Kazanlak
Thousands of visitors gathered in Kazanlak over the weekend to take part in the highlight event of the annual Rose Festival
A serious road incident late Thursday night near the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak has left one cyclist dead and another seriously injured. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the exit of the town in the direction of the nearby village of Enina.
According to initial reports, a car veered off the road and struck two cyclists who were riding along a designated bike lane. The force of the impact was devastating - the vehicle reportedly smashed through a large section of the guardrail before hitting the cyclists and coming to a halt some 50 meters away. The car, driven by a young woman, was left completely mangled from the collision.
The driver told authorities she had suddenly felt unwell and lost control of the vehicle. At this stage, investigators are still determining the exact circumstances, and the condition of the cyclist who survived has not been publicly confirmed.
Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, but one of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. The tragedy has once again raised questions about road safety, particularly in areas where cyclists are supposed to have dedicated space for travel.
The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior is continuing the search for 16-year-old Emil Antonov
The captain of the vessel involved in a maritime collision near the Strait of Hormuz is a Bulgarian national
A group of Bulgarian citizens has been evacuated from Israel via a land route to Egypt
A Bulgarian woman living in Bat Yam, Israel, lost her home after it was destroyed in an Iranian airstrike. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed but now seeks evacuation
A total of 50 Bulgarian citizens have so far requested evacuation from Israel following the recent spike in tensions in the Middle East
A Bulgarian mother of two is leaving Northern Ireland after her home in Ballymena was attacked amid ongoing riots in the town
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe