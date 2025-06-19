Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I'll Be Prime Minister Again-Whenever I Want'

Politics | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I'll Be Prime Minister Again-Whenever I Want'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov made a characteristically self-assured statement in Parliament, declaring that he would return to the prime minister’s post “whenever he wants.” Speaking to reporters in the corridors of the National Assembly, Borissov insisted that the current Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, is the only one with the authority to nominate a new Secretary General of the Interior Ministry.

It’s the cabinet’s job to make such proposals, not GERB. The Prime Minister will decide. When I become Prime Minister again - you’ll ask me then. I’ll do it when I want,” Borissov said, offering no further elaboration.

He went on to describe Interior Minister Daniel Mitov as his “personal appointment” in the Council of Ministers, reinforcing the close ties between the two.

Borissov also took the opportunity to praise the Ministry of Interior, and in particular the military intelligence services, for their handling of the recent evacuations of Bulgarian citizens from Iran and Israel. “The operation was executed flawlessly. If another institution had done this, they’d be shouting from the rooftops. But our people kept it professional,” he remarked.

Addressing the ongoing debate over how political formations are listed in Parliament (the DPS controversy), Borissov backed the decision to avoid combining party abbreviations. “Tomorrow we could end up being called GERB-MECH or GERB-WCC. That makes no sense. It’s absolutely right that we appear as we did on the ballot. Not all MPs thought this through at the time, but now it’s clear,” he said.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Bulgaria, GERB

Related Articles:

Dual Pricing, Strict Monitoring: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Law

The guiding principle in Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro is consumer protection

Society | June 20, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

The weather across Bulgaria on June 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Price Hikes: Basic Goods Surge Ahead of Eurozone Entry

An inspection by Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has found that prices for essential food items - the so-called “small consumer basket” - have risen significantly

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16

Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained for Abducting a Minor in Sofia

Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Borissov: Bulgaria Stands Ready to Support Ukraine's Reconstruction

GERB leader Boyko Borissov declared Bulgaria’s readiness to play an active role in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts

Politics | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 13:30

Bulgaria’s Parliament Orders DPS-Dogan to Rename Within Days, Prompting Backlash

With the backing of 122 MPs, Bulgaria’s Parliament has passed a decision compelling the parliamentary group “Democracy, Rights and Freedoms” – the DPS associated with Ahmed Dogan – to change its name within three days

Politics | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

Bulgaria Evacuates Embassy Staff from Tehran Amid Rising Security Risks

Bulgaria has temporarily evacuated its diplomatic mission from Tehran due to heightened security concerns in the Iranian capital

Politics » Diplomacy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:47

Two Bulgarians Evacuated from Iran After Diplomatic Operation

Two Bulgarian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran following an operation led by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Tehran

Politics » Diplomacy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 10:10

Bulgaria's Parliament Adopts Key Changes to Foreigners Act, Aligns with EU Blue Card Standards

Parliament has approved at second reading a series of amendments to the Law on Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:07

Speaker of Parliament: Azerbaijan Is Bulgaria’s Key Energy Partner and Pillar of Regional Stability

During an official visit to Baku, Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova underscored the importance of the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 16:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria