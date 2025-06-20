Two Bulgarians Evacuated from Iran After Diplomatic Operation

Bulgaria: Two Bulgarians Evacuated from Iran After Diplomatic Operation

Two Bulgarian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran following an operation led by the Embassy of Bulgaria in Tehran. Their departure was made possible after they managed to cross the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, supported by staff from the Bulgarian diplomatic mission on the ground.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the evacuation was the result of intense, around-the-clock efforts by the embassy team in a challenging and sensitive environment. The successful coordination between the Bulgarian diplomats and local authorities ensured that the two citizens reached Azerbaijan, from where they are expected to continue their journey back to Bulgaria.

The Foreign Ministry issued a formal message of appreciation to the diplomatic staff in Tehran, highlighting their professionalism, swift response, and dedication under pressure. Acknowledgment was also extended to regional partner institutions, whose assistance proved vital in facilitating the evacuation.

The ministry underlined that it remains in close communication with Bulgarian nationals abroad and their families and reiterated its commitment to taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety.

In recent days, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stated that six Bulgarian citizens in total had expressed the desire to leave Iran amid the escalating situation.

