Half of Greeks Skip Summer Holidays as Prices Soar

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Half of Greeks Skip Summer Holidays as Prices Soar @Pexels

Half of the population in Greece won’t be going on holiday this summer, according to a recent survey conducted by the country’s Institute for Market Research. The reason, respondents overwhelmingly say, is the steep rise in the cost of nearly everything - from accommodation to transportation and food - compared to last year.

Travelers report that even less popular destinations have become unaffordable, with prices for a double room rarely falling below 100 euros per night. For families, especially those with children, ferry travel has turned into a serious financial burden. While the government has promised there won’t be further increases in ferry ticket prices this summer, many say the current rates are already too high for the average household to manage.

Restaurant costs have gone up too, with price hikes of at least 20% being observed across many tourist areas. In response, vacationers are adapting by skipping beach bars and instead packing their own umbrellas and heading to public beaches that don’t require fees for loungers and shade.

The only group that seems willing and able to maintain a semblance of holiday plans are those under the age of 30. Many in this demographic are opting for low-cost getaways, often choosing island camping trips as a budget-friendly solution.

Hoteliers across the country are increasingly shifting their focus to international tourists, who are more likely to afford the inflated prices. Local business owners say they’re struggling to maintain operations. Staffing shortages remain a pressing issue in the tourism sector, making it even harder to meet the demands of the busy season.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greeks, holiday, summer

Related Articles:

Vitosha's Summer Season Kicks Off This Weekend: Lifts, Cycling, and Family Fun Await

The summer season on Vitosha Mountain will kick off on May 31st, with two lifts ready to welcome tourists and cyclists to the trails above Sofia

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 16:55

Survey Reveals Many Bulgarians Won’t Be Taking Summer Breaks This Year

A quarter of Bulgarians do not even think about going on summer vacation this year

Business » Tourism | May 28, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open This Summer: New Programs Support Families and Teachers

This summer marks a shift in how Sofia approaches care for its youngest citizens

Society » Education | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 17:36

Coastal Resorts in Bulgaria Offer Up to 6,000 Leva for Student Labor This Summer

Bulgarian businesses are actively recruiting students to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming summer, offering earnings ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 leva

Business » Tourism | May 6, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Sofia Kindergartens to Stay Open All Summer

Kindergartens in Sofia will continue to operate throughout the summer

Society | April 15, 2025, Tuesday // 08:36

When Does Bulgaria Switch to Summer Time This Year

On the last Saturday of March, we transition to summer time by moving our clocks one hour forward

Society | March 11, 2025, Tuesday // 07:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Serbia Secures €1.9 Billion Loan from French Banks for Rafale Fighter Jet Deal

The Serbian National Assembly has approved a loan agreement worth €1.9 billion with several French financial institutions to fund the acquisition of 12 Rafale fighter jets

World » Southeast Europe | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 12:08

Military Service No Longer Optional: Croatian Youth to Be Called Up Starting 2026

Croatia is reintroducing mandatory military service after a 17-year break, with the government unveiling a new law that will reinstate basic training for young men starting no later than January 2026

World » Southeast Europe | June 5, 2025, Thursday // 12:04

Deadly Earthquake Rattles Southwestern Turkey: Teenager Dies, Dozens Injured

A strong earthquake struck southwestern Turkey during the early hours of Tuesday

World » Southeast Europe | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 09:40

Mickoski: Bulgaria’s EU Maneuvers Aim to Label Macedonians as an ‘Artificial Nation’

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski accused Bulgaria of attempting to portray the people of North Macedonia as an “artificial nation”

World » Southeast Europe | June 3, 2025, Tuesday // 06:39

Explosion at Serbian Defense Plant Leaves Five Injured

Early this morning, an explosion rocked the Krušik defense plant in Valjevo, Serbia, resulting in five people sustaining minor injuries

World » Southeast Europe | May 30, 2025, Friday // 16:30

Serbian Patriarchate Accuses Bulgaria of Genocide in 'Vardar Serbia' and Kosovo

The Patriarchate in Belgrade has accused Bulgaria of genocide against the Serbs in "Vardar Serbia", pointing to the systematic extermination of entire Serbian families with the aim of eradicating the Serbian national spirit

World » Southeast Europe | May 30, 2025, Friday // 13:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria