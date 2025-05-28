Half of Greeks Skip Summer Holidays as Prices Soar

Half of the population in Greece won’t be going on holiday this summer, according to a recent survey conducted by the country’s Institute for Market Research. The reason, respondents overwhelmingly say, is the steep rise in the cost of nearly everything - from accommodation to transportation and food - compared to last year.

Travelers report that even less popular destinations have become unaffordable, with prices for a double room rarely falling below 100 euros per night. For families, especially those with children, ferry travel has turned into a serious financial burden. While the government has promised there won’t be further increases in ferry ticket prices this summer, many say the current rates are already too high for the average household to manage.

Restaurant costs have gone up too, with price hikes of at least 20% being observed across many tourist areas. In response, vacationers are adapting by skipping beach bars and instead packing their own umbrellas and heading to public beaches that don’t require fees for loungers and shade.

The only group that seems willing and able to maintain a semblance of holiday plans are those under the age of 30. Many in this demographic are opting for low-cost getaways, often choosing island camping trips as a budget-friendly solution.

Hoteliers across the country are increasingly shifting their focus to international tourists, who are more likely to afford the inflated prices. Local business owners say they’re struggling to maintain operations. Staffing shortages remain a pressing issue in the tourism sector, making it even harder to meet the demands of the busy season.