Iranian Missile Hits Israeli Hospital in Beersheba, Dozens Injured

A missile strike from Iran has hit Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, southern Israel, causing significant damage and injuring over 30 people, including three seriously. The strike is part of a broader wave of attacks targeting Israeli cities early this morning. According to Israeli authorities, the hospital's old surgical ward was directly impacted, though it had been vacated in recent days. Hospital director Prof. Shlomi Kodesh confirmed that all patients and staff had been moved to shelters in time and most injuries were the result of blast shockwaves. Emergency services are continuing to assess the extent of the damage, and non-critical visits to the facility have been discouraged. Some patients are being transferred to other hospitals.

Israeli leaders reacted with outrage. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir described the assault as a war crime, saying it revealed the true nature of the Iranian regime. He called the campaign to neutralize Iran’s capabilities “the most just” in Israel’s history and said the country must unite to eliminate the threat. Culture Minister Miki Zohar shared an image of the hospital damage on social media, labeling the attack “a crime against humanity,” and condemning Iran as “a cruel terrorist regime.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid acknowledged the high cost of what he termed a “just war,” but urged calm and discipline, encouraging citizens to follow Home Front Command instructions. “This is the people of Israel’s finest hour,” he wrote.

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz also issued a statement in English, drawing a sharp contrast between the two sides. “Israel targets military threats. Iran fires at hospitals and children,” he said, adding that the world must understand there is no moral equivalence. He affirmed Israel's resolve to dismantle Iran’s strategic capabilities.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warned the international community to consider the implications of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. He stressed that the response must not end until Tehran’s nuclear ambitions are fully dismantled, its regime overthrown, and its missile systems neutralized.

Meanwhile, Israel has launched counterstrikes on Iranian territory, reportedly hitting nuclear-related sites including the Arak heavy water reactor and facilities in Natanz. The Israeli military characterized the Arak site as inactive. The attacks follow closely on the heels of discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team. Trump confirmed he had approved military plans against Iran but said he had not yet decided whether to execute them. “I may do it, I may not do it,” he told reporters.

In Tehran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned Washington against taking action, threatening “irreparable harm” should the U.S. intervene on Israel’s side. Despite this, reports indicate that exchanges between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and others have included warnings from allies and open discussion of retaliatory paths.

Back in Beersheba, Soroka’s staff are working to assess which sections of the hospital remain operational. With major damage sustained to several buildings on the hospital grounds, authorities are urging citizens to stay away unless facing life-threatening emergencies.