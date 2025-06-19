Peace Talks Possible, Says Putin - But Kyiv Must Offer a Leader He Deems Legal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though he made clear he does not consider Zelensky a legitimate figure to sign any binding agreements. Speaking during a roundtable with editors of major international media outlets, Putin said Moscow remains open to negotiations, even at the highest level, but questioned the legal authority of the Ukrainian president amid the ongoing war and Ukraine’s decision not to hold elections under martial law.

Putin stated that Russia has never dismissed the possibility of peace talks and that he himself is willing to meet with any Ukrainian representative. However, he stressed that any final agreement must be signed by what he termed a “legitimate authority.” He claimed Ukraine’s constitution does not provide Zelensky with continued powers beyond his initial mandate, alleging that all branches of power in Ukraine are formed by the presidency, which in his view casts doubt on the legal standing of the current government.

This position aligns with long-standing efforts by the Kremlin to discredit Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership. While most of the international community has rejected these arguments, they have recently been echoed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who criticized Zelensky as a former comedian-turned-dictator who had "refused to hold elections." Kyiv has repeatedly stated that under martial law and constant military threat from Russia, elections are neither legally nor practically possible, as Ukrainian law mandates that elections be safe, free, and fair.

Despite his stance on Zelensky's legitimacy, Putin reiterated that Russia wants to end the war “as soon as possible,” ideally through peaceful means. He said the Russian delegation is prepared for a new round of negotiations with Ukraine after June 22. The timeline is tied to the conclusion of a series of prisoner and fallen soldier exchanges, some of which were agreed upon in a recent meeting in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. That session, which took place on June 2, resulted in an agreement for a comprehensive exchange involving seriously wounded servicemen and soldiers aged between 18 and 25.

Putin warned Ukraine and its Western allies against delaying peace efforts, suggesting that the situation on the battlefield could further deteriorate for Kyiv. He criticized the role of Western nations - especially Germany - accusing them of encouraging Ukraine to continue fighting instead of pursuing dialogue. Specifically, he cast doubt on Germany’s credibility as a mediator, noting Berlin's military support for Ukraine, including the supply of Leopard tanks and considerations to send Taurus missiles capable of striking Russian territory.

He remarked that while Russia does not reject any contacts, he is skeptical about Germany's neutrality in the ongoing conflict. “If the Federal Chancellor wants to talk, we won’t refuse,” Putin said. “But a mediator must be neutral. When we see German tanks on the battlefield and now hear talk of Taurus missiles, of course, serious questions arise.”

In the same meeting, Putin reportedly told U.S. President Donald Trump during a June 14 phone call that Moscow is open to resuming peace talks with Ukraine after June 22. His foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed the exchange. The Kremlin appears to be emphasizing its openness to diplomacy while simultaneously undermining the legitimacy of Kyiv’s leadership - a dual-track approach aimed at weakening Ukraine's position while appealing to global audiences with talk of negotiation.