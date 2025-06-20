Sofia Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Emil Antonov

Society » INCIDENTS | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:26
Bulgaria: Sofia Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Emil Antonov

The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior is continuing the search for 16-year-old Emil Antonov, who has been missing for six days. The teenager was last seen leaving his home in the Banishora district around 9:30 a.m. on June 12, and there has been no contact with him since.

Emil is described as approximately 170 cm tall, of average build, with an oval-shaped face, short black hair, and brown eyes. Notable identifying features include tattoos on both arms—on the inside of his right arm, just below the elbow, is the name "KRIS", while his left elbow bears a tattoo of a lion and a cross.

At the time of his disappearance, Emil was dressed in a black short-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The Ministry of Interior is appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone who may have seen Emil or has information about his whereabouts is urged to immediately contact the nearest police department or call 112, as well as the number +350 2 9820820.

