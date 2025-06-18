Emergency Flight Evacuates Israeli Tourists from Bulgaria Amid Travel Disruptions

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20
A group of Israeli tourists staying in resort areas near Varna, Bulgaria, were flown back to their home country on a special Israir flight, Honorary Consul of Israel to Bulgaria Orlin Mandov confirmed to BTA. According to Varna Airport, the flight to Tel Aviv was categorized as an emergency departure and experienced a delay before taking off. Earlier in the day, the regular Wizz Air service from Varna to Tel Aviv had been canceled.
Mandov noted that children were among the Israeli tourists on board the emergency flight. He also said he remains in close communication with the rest of the Israeli citizens currently vacationing in Bulgaria.
Meanwhile, a separate flight carrying Bulgarian nationals who had been evacuated from Israel landed at Sofia’s “Vasil Levski” Airport at approximately 2:30 a.m. The operation was organized by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with support from the country’s embassy in Tel Aviv. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, who greeted the arrivals at the airport, announced that the flight also transported foreign nationals, including citizens of Romania, Slovenia, the United States, Belgium, Albania, and Kosovo.
