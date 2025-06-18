Bulgaria's Parliament Adopts Key Changes to Foreigners Act, Aligns with EU Blue Card Standards

Parliament has approved at second reading a series of amendments to the Law on Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria, tabled by the Council of Ministers. The changes aim to align national legislation with European standards, particularly concerning the conditions for granting the EU Blue Card to highly qualified third-country nationals.

The newly adopted provisions detail the eligibility criteria, required documentation, and procedures for issuing the Blue Card. They also clarify the rights and responsibilities of cardholders, covering aspects such as short- and long-term mobility, family reunification, acquiring long-term residence status, and remaining in the country during periods of unemployment. A practical change for employers has also been included: proof of address can now be submitted after the foreigner enters Bulgaria.

The amendments also affect the Health Insurance Act, introducing mandatory health insurance for foreigners granted the right to reside and work in Bulgaria. Additionally, the Bulgarian Personal Documents Act and the legislation concerning the stay of EU citizens and their families have been updated to reflect new rules regarding the types and issuance of personal documents, in line with a European Parliament and Council regulation from June 20, 2019.

A notable expansion in the scope of the Foreigners Act allows for a new residency route for foreign specialists. Another important change is the recognition of time spent in Bulgaria by third-country nationals as time spent within the Schengen Area. This ties into new stipulations aligning the national framework with the Schengen Borders Code. The bill introduces general rules on entry, visa issuance, and compliance with the 90-days-in-180-days rule for short-term stays, whether under a visa or visa-free regime.

The amendments also cover situations where an extension of a Schengen visa’s validity or permitted stay may be granted. In cases of force majeure or humanitarian grounds preventing a foreign national from departing a Member State before their visa expires, the law now outlines a mechanism for prolonging their legal stay.

In addition, changes to the Tourism Act will grant the Ministry of Interior access to data on all tourists staying in accommodation establishments. Hotel operators are currently required to maintain a register of guests, with detailed information collected for non-EU nationals. However, for Bulgarian, EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens, only general information such as the number of guests, dates of arrival and departure is recorded. Under the new rules, the Interior Ministry will have the right to access all available data in the register, regardless of the guest’s citizenship.