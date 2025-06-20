Summer Weather Continues on Thursday: Up to 36°C Across Bulgaria, Storms Possible in Some Areas

The day will begin with sunshine across the country, but as the afternoon progresses, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will start to build, particularly over mountainous and eastern regions. These areas may see brief but localized rain showers. Winds will be light, blowing from the west-northwest. Temperatures will be summer-like, with most parts of the country expected to reach between 31°C and 36°C. In the capital, Sofia, the maximum will hover around 31°C.

Conditions along the coast will be mostly sunny, although clouds may increase in the afternoon. A light west-southwesterly wind will gradually shift and pick up to a moderate south-southeasterly breeze later in the day. Temperatures along the coast will be slightly cooler than inland, with daytime highs ranging from 27°C to 29°C. Sea water remains inviting, with surface temperatures between 23°C and 24°C.

The mountains will enjoy predominantly sunny skies through the first half of the day. By midday and into the afternoon, cloud cover will increase, bringing a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Winds in the higher elevations will be light to moderate from the northwest. Temperatures will reach around 25°C at 1,200 meters and about 17°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)