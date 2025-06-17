New Direct Flights Connect Sofia and Krakow
Wizz Air has launched a new flight connection between Sofia and Krakow, Poland. The carrier now offers flights on this route three times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are available through the airline's website and the airline’s mobile app, starting from BGN 50.99.
Krakow, situated in southern Poland, stands as one of Europe’s oldest cities rich in culture and history. Known for landmarks like Wawel Castle and its UNESCO-listed Old Town, the city presents a unique blend of medieval architecture and vibrant modern culture. Visitors can explore numerous museums, theaters, galleries, as well as bustling squares and cozy cafés, making Krakow a popular destination for tourists.
The new Sofia-Krakow flights begin on June 16, 2025, with prices from BGN 50.99, available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the addition: “We are delighted to add Krakow to our network from Sofia. It’s a city that combines rich history and culture with a dynamic, modern vibe, offering something for every traveler.”
Since starting operations in Bulgaria in 2005 with its Sofia-Budapest route, Wizz Air has transported nearly 30 million passengers, becoming a leading budget airline choice in the country.
