Tesla Charging Stations in Bulgaria Shift to Paid Service

Society | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 13:27
Bulgaria: Tesla Charging Stations in Bulgaria Shift to Paid Service

Charging at Tesla’s network stations in Sofia and Plovdiv has become a paid service as of June 15, according to “Capital.” The American electric car manufacturer has introduced a standard fee policy, meaning Tesla owners in Bulgaria will now pay 0.75 leva per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed.

In addition to the per-kWh charge, there is a fee of up to 4 leva per minute for those who remain at the charging station after their vehicle has finished charging. For instance, charging a typical Tesla battery with a capacity of 75 kWh would cost around 56 leva. This update affects not only new Tesla models but also early versions that previously benefited from free lifetime charging.

Official data from the Ministry of Interior shows that by June 1, there were just over 3,200 Teslas registered in Bulgaria, accounting for nearly 16 percent of the country’s almost 21,000 electric vehicles. Tesla continues to lead new EV registrations in Bulgaria despite lacking an official dealership in the country; sales are mainly conducted through Germany and Austria.

Owners in Bulgaria learned about the new charging fees only a day before the change took effect, discovering it via the car’s charging interface, as noted by the Carlife by Dani blog. Tesla has not publicly explained the reasons behind the shift, but the move is likely tied to compliance with EU Regulation 2023/1804, which came into force in April 2024.

This regulation mandates that all new charging stations over 50 kW must offer on-site payment options via card or mobile app, be accessible to all EV brands, and provide clear upfront pricing information. According to Rangelov’s blog, the introduction of paid charging could be seen as the first step toward expanding Tesla’s network, adding new locations, and upgrading existing stations in Bulgaria.

Source: "Capital"

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tesla, sofia, Plovdiv, paid

Related Articles:

Direct Flights Now Connect Sofia with Sardinia’s Coastal Jewel

Wizz Air has launched direct flights between Sofia and the Italian coastal gem of Alghero,

Business » Tourism | June 20, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained for Abducting a Minor in Sofia

Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:01

Sofia Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Emil Antonov

The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior is continuing the search for 16-year-old Emil Antonov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:26

New Direct Flights Connect Sofia and Krakow

Wizz Air has launched a new flight connection between Sofia and Krakow, Poland

Business » Tourism | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 14:03

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

The weather across Bulgaria on June 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Price Hikes: Basic Goods Surge Ahead of Eurozone Entry

An inspection by Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has found that prices for essential food items - the so-called “small consumer basket” - have risen significantly

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16

Cyclist Killed, Another Injured After Car Ploughs Through Bike Lane Near Kazanlak

A serious road incident late Thursday night near the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak has left one cyclist dead and another seriously injured

Society » Incidents | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:30

2,000 Leva Converts to 1,022.59 Euro: Key Answers on Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has compiled and answered some of the most common questions it receives regarding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 08:48

Sofia Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Emil Antonov

The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior is continuing the search for 16-year-old Emil Antonov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria