Tesla Charging Stations in Bulgaria Shift to Paid Service

Charging at Tesla’s network stations in Sofia and Plovdiv has become a paid service as of June 15, according to “Capital.” The American electric car manufacturer has introduced a standard fee policy, meaning Tesla owners in Bulgaria will now pay 0.75 leva per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed.

In addition to the per-kWh charge, there is a fee of up to 4 leva per minute for those who remain at the charging station after their vehicle has finished charging. For instance, charging a typical Tesla battery with a capacity of 75 kWh would cost around 56 leva. This update affects not only new Tesla models but also early versions that previously benefited from free lifetime charging.

Official data from the Ministry of Interior shows that by June 1, there were just over 3,200 Teslas registered in Bulgaria, accounting for nearly 16 percent of the country’s almost 21,000 electric vehicles. Tesla continues to lead new EV registrations in Bulgaria despite lacking an official dealership in the country; sales are mainly conducted through Germany and Austria.

Owners in Bulgaria learned about the new charging fees only a day before the change took effect, discovering it via the car’s charging interface, as noted by the Carlife by Dani blog. Tesla has not publicly explained the reasons behind the shift, but the move is likely tied to compliance with EU Regulation 2023/1804, which came into force in April 2024.

This regulation mandates that all new charging stations over 50 kW must offer on-site payment options via card or mobile app, be accessible to all EV brands, and provide clear upfront pricing information. According to Rangelov’s blog, the introduction of paid charging could be seen as the first step toward expanding Tesla’s network, adding new locations, and upgrading existing stations in Bulgaria.

Source: "Capital"