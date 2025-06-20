MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: Bulgaria Ready to Lead Europe’s Nuclear Energy Future

Sofia recently hosted the fifth edition of the Green Transition Forum 2025, a major regional event focused on sustainable development, green innovation, and the challenges facing Central and Eastern Europe in the transition to a greener economy. Over time, the forum has become a key meeting point for politicians, business leaders, experts, and civil society representatives to discuss policies, share experiences, and explore solutions for sustainable growth.

This year, the spotlight was firmly on the future of nuclear energy, with discussions revolving around whether it can ensure affordable and reliable energy supplies. The debate brought together prominent European and Bulgarian specialists, including Tsvetelina Penkova, Member of the European Parliament and Vice-Chair of the Energy Committee, Dr. Eng. Bogomil Manchev, chairman of the Bulgarian Atomic Forum, and Petyo Ivanov, Executive Director of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

Penkaova emphasized the crucial role nuclear power already plays in Europe’s energy mix, highlighting its ability to keep electricity prices low while strengthening the continent’s strategic industrial autonomy. She underlined the importance of including nuclear energy as part of the clean technology portfolio essential for the energy transition, describing it as a reliable, sustainable source that ensures energy independence and high value-added benefits for industry.

She also pointed to the European Parliament’s recent achievements in recognizing nuclear energy as a green investment by including it in the EU Taxonomy and designating it as a strategic technology under the Net-Zero Emissions Industry Act. These steps pave the way for increased private funding, regulatory support, and the development of new nuclear capacities across the European Union.

According to Penkova, Bulgaria is well-positioned to take a leading role in the EU’s nuclear future. The country benefits from existing infrastructure, expert personnel, and ongoing projects like the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. She stressed that Bulgaria is not on Europe’s periphery but possesses the industrial capacity and skilled workforce necessary to be a key player in the EU’s nuclear sector and contribute significantly to the continent’s emerging supply chain.

However, Penkova also expressed concern over the stalled Belene Nuclear Power Plant project, which remains unused despite having a licensed site. She described this as a significant strategic asset Bulgaria is currently failing to capitalize on, causing confusion among European partners.

She concluded with a call for Europe to act strategically, emphasizing that leadership in nuclear energy requires consistent political commitment, scientific progress, and investment. For Penkova, nuclear power offers a vital opportunity to revitalize Europe’s economy.

The Green Transition Forum 5.0, themed around competitiveness and innovation in Central and Eastern Europe, reaffirmed its role as a leading platform for dialogue among institutions, industry, academia, and civil society. The event was inaugurated by the Speaker of Bulgaria’s National Assembly, Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, and featured notable participants such as Roxana Minzatu, Vice-President of the European Commission; Bulgarian ministers including Borislav Gutsanov and Krasimir Valchev; Victor Negrescu, Vice-President of the European Parliament; former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev; and international figures like Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy.