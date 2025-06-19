2,000 Leva Converts to 1,022.59 Euro: Key Answers on Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 08:48
Bulgaria: 2,000 Leva Converts to 1,022.59 Euro: Key Answers on Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has compiled and answered some of the most common questions it receives regarding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro. The inquiries largely focus on how wages will be converted, how payments will be handled during the transition period, and what consumers can expect in stores when using both currencies.

According to CITUB, salaries will be calculated and paid in euros starting from the official date of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. All employment contracts will have to reflect the amounts in euros, and the conversion must be made in a way that does not disadvantage the employee. The converted sum is to be rounded to the nearest euro cent, with the rule being that if the digit after the rounding point is higher than zero, the amount should be rounded up. For example, a salary of 2,000 leva will convert to 1,022.59 euros, based on the fixed conversion rate.

The union also addresses practical concerns about everyday transactions during the changeover. One of the most common questions is what happens when someone pays in euros during the dual currency period - will they get change in leva or euros? CITUB clarifies that throughout the one-month period of dual circulation, merchants are obliged to return any change in euros, regardless of whether the customer pays in leva or euros. There is, however, one exception: if the merchant doesn’t have enough euro cash on hand, they are allowed to give the change entirely in leva.

The period of dual currency usage is strictly limited. It is not indefinite like the option to exchange leva for euros at banks, which will remain available beyond the transition. The use of both currencies as legal tender will be permitted for just one month following the official adoption of the euro. If, for instance, the euro is introduced on January 1, 2026, then the dual circulation period will run through January 31, 2026. After that date, only the euro will remain in use.

CITUB stresses that these rules are designed to protect workers’ incomes and ensure a smooth and fair transition to the new currency for both employees and consumers.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, wages, CITUB

Related Articles:

Dual Pricing, Strict Monitoring: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Law

The guiding principle in Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro is consumer protection

Society | June 20, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

The weather across Bulgaria on June 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Price Hikes: Basic Goods Surge Ahead of Eurozone Entry

An inspection by Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has found that prices for essential food items - the so-called “small consumer basket” - have risen significantly

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16

Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained for Abducting a Minor in Sofia

Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

The weather across Bulgaria on June 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Price Hikes: Basic Goods Surge Ahead of Eurozone Entry

An inspection by Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has found that prices for essential food items - the so-called “small consumer basket” - have risen significantly

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16

Cyclist Killed, Another Injured After Car Ploughs Through Bike Lane Near Kazanlak

A serious road incident late Thursday night near the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak has left one cyclist dead and another seriously injured

Society » Incidents | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 11:30

Sofia Police Searching for Missing 16-Year-Old Emil Antonov

The Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior is continuing the search for 16-year-old Emil Antonov

Society » Incidents | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:26

Emergency Flight Evacuates Israeli Tourists from Bulgaria Amid Travel Disruptions

A group of Israeli tourists staying in resort areas near Varna, Bulgaria, were flown back to their home country on a special Israir flight

Society | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 18:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria