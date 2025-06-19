2,000 Leva Converts to 1,022.59 Euro: Key Answers on Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has compiled and answered some of the most common questions it receives regarding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro. The inquiries largely focus on how wages will be converted, how payments will be handled during the transition period, and what consumers can expect in stores when using both currencies.

According to CITUB, salaries will be calculated and paid in euros starting from the official date of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. All employment contracts will have to reflect the amounts in euros, and the conversion must be made in a way that does not disadvantage the employee. The converted sum is to be rounded to the nearest euro cent, with the rule being that if the digit after the rounding point is higher than zero, the amount should be rounded up. For example, a salary of 2,000 leva will convert to 1,022.59 euros, based on the fixed conversion rate.

The union also addresses practical concerns about everyday transactions during the changeover. One of the most common questions is what happens when someone pays in euros during the dual currency period - will they get change in leva or euros? CITUB clarifies that throughout the one-month period of dual circulation, merchants are obliged to return any change in euros, regardless of whether the customer pays in leva or euros. There is, however, one exception: if the merchant doesn’t have enough euro cash on hand, they are allowed to give the change entirely in leva.

The period of dual currency usage is strictly limited. It is not indefinite like the option to exchange leva for euros at banks, which will remain available beyond the transition. The use of both currencies as legal tender will be permitted for just one month following the official adoption of the euro. If, for instance, the euro is introduced on January 1, 2026, then the dual circulation period will run through January 31, 2026. After that date, only the euro will remain in use.

CITUB stresses that these rules are designed to protect workers’ incomes and ensure a smooth and fair transition to the new currency for both employees and consumers.