GERB Strengthens Lead in Bulgaria as Eurozone Debate Fails to Shake Government Support

A new poll by “Gallup International Balkan” shows that GERB is holding onto its lead in Bulgaria, currently enjoying the support of 24.5% of voters. According to the survey, the ruling party appears to be consolidating its position, partly thanks to rising rhetoric around the introduction of the euro – a topic that the opposition has been using in an attempt to undermine the governing coalition. So far, these attacks have not translated into any significant political gains.

In second place comes the DPS–New Beginning with 15.7%, edging ahead of the WCC-DB coalition, which registers 14.2% support. Analysts point to the continued lack of political unity within the WCC-DB as a limiting factor. One recent example: while "We Continue the Change" appears open to initiating a vote of no confidence after the EU’s final decision on Bulgaria’s eurozone accession, their coalition partners from "Democratic Bulgaria" have shown signs of distancing themselves from such a move. This dissonance seems to be weakening their overall appeal.

The pro-Russian "Revival" party has regained some ground after a recent dip in support. It now stands at 13.4%, with Gallup identifying the party’s strong campaign against euro adoption in 2026 as a key mobilizing factor among its base.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian Socialist Party appears to have stabilized. It currently holds 7% support. Gallup notes that the BSP’s involvement in the current government seems to have arrested the longer-term downward trend in its electoral standing.

There is also stability at the lower end of the spectrum. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) maintains 5.1%, while MECH slightly outpaces them with 5.5%. Support for DPS-Dogan has declined to 3.9%. Analysts believe the party has lost momentum due to its failure to effectively compete with DPS–New Beginning (DPS-Peevski) and because of the inconsistent signals it sent by briefly joining the government majority and then withdrawing.

The formation "Greatness" is currently polling at 3.7%. According to Gallup’s interpretation, the party’s main weakness lies in its lack of clear and resonant messaging to the electorate.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews using tablets between May 28 and June 4, 2025. A total of 1,204 adult Bulgarian citizens were interviewed. The sample was formed using quotas based on age, gender, education level, and type of settlement to ensure national representativeness. The margin of error for a 50% result is ±3.4% at a 95% confidence level. Gallup emphasized that the research is part of its independent program and was entirely self-funded.

Source: Gallup International Balkan