Bulgarian PM: Evacuation from Israel Was a Coordinated and Safe Operation

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 11:46
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Evacuation from Israel Was a Coordinated and Safe Operation

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the evacuation of Bulgarian and foreign nationals from Israel as a thoroughly coordinated and carefully executed operation. Speaking at the beginning of Wednesday's Council of Ministers meeting, Zhelyazkov emphasized the scale and complexity of the effort, thanking all institutions involved.

Last night, a total of 148 people arrived safely at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport. Among them were 89 Bulgarian citizens and 59 foreign nationals, including people from various European countries and the United States. The evacuation route led them through Egypt, a decision shaped by security and logistical considerations.

Zhelyazkov expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national security services for their role in organizing and carrying out the operation. He highlighted the work of diplomats both in Sofia and on the ground, acknowledging their coordination and dedication. Special thanks were also extended to Captain Yanko Ivanov and the airline GullivAir for facilitating the flight from Egypt to Bulgaria.

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev provided further insight into the choice of route, explaining that although passing through Egypt involved a longer land journey compared to the Jordanian option, it ultimately offered more secure conditions. Georgiev noted that ensuring the safety of evacuees was the primary concern, especially considering the ongoing shelling in parts of Israel.

Thanks to diplomatic efforts, the group was able to cross into Egypt and reach the airport in Sharm el-Sheikh, from where they boarded the special flight to Sofia. The Foreign Minister emphasized that every step of the operation - from ground transport to the final takeoff - was guided by the goal of minimizing risk and ensuring a safe return for all involved.

