Bulgaria’s Energy Network at the Core of Regional Stability, Say Experts at Green Forum

Deputy Energy Minister Iva Petrova emphasized at Green Transition Forum 5.0 that Bulgaria’s energy strategy hinges on modernizing grid infrastructure and securing long-term supply agreements - elements essential to lowering costs and boosting predictability and stability. She highlighted major plans such as the vertical gas corridor and the Black Sea green energy cable with Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, and confirmed a final investment decision on the Kozloduy NPP is expected by year’s end, with Chaira pumped storage reaching up to 75% capacity by mid-2026.

Experts agreed the so-called “energy trilemma” - balancing stability, security, and sustainability - must guide reforms. Dirk Büchel of Becker Buttner Held urged that public support and legal clarity be secured, warning that unpopular measures will falter. Plamen Mladenovski, chairing the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, argued that fixing subsidies without expanding infrastructure has driven up prices up to tenfold and called for full market liberalization within three to five years, accompanied by targeted protections for households and businesses investing in decarbonization.

Utilities are embracing this shift: Vladimir Dichev (Electrohold Bulgaria) noted the growing role of smart meters and digital tools, while Kalina Trifonova (EVN) underscored that an influx of renewable energy generation now strains the existing grid, making digitization critical. Across Europe, Dietmar Preinstorfer of the Council of European Energy Regulators championed green energy’s low cost and Europe's best-ever energy security, stressing that a just transition demands strong institutions, swift permitting, and behavioral change.

Valentin Nikolov (Bulgarian Energy Holding) echoed the regional significance of Bulgaria’s system - “80 % of the network in the region is concentrated in Bulgaria; bypassing us is virtually impossible” - and outlined BEH’s investments in pumped-storage projects and diversification away from Russian gas and nuclear fuel. Nikolov noted that nuclear fuel supply is secure through 2031, thanks to a Westinghouse contract. Participants all agreed: pushing for lower taxes, improved market integration, predictable infrastructure, and strengthened regional cooperation are the recipes to drive down energy prices.