Bulgaria’s Energy Network at the Core of Regional Stability, Say Experts at Green Forum

Business » ENERGY | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Energy Network at the Core of Regional Stability, Say Experts at Green Forum

Deputy Energy Minister Iva Petrova emphasized at Green Transition Forum 5.0 that Bulgaria’s energy strategy hinges on modernizing grid infrastructure and securing long-term supply agreements - elements essential to lowering costs and boosting predictability and stability. She highlighted major plans such as the vertical gas corridor and the Black Sea green energy cable with Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, and confirmed a final investment decision on the Kozloduy NPP is expected by year’s end, with Chaira pumped storage reaching up to 75% capacity by mid-2026.

Experts agreed the so-called “energy trilemma” - balancing stability, security, and sustainability - must guide reforms. Dirk Büchel of Becker Buttner Held urged that public support and legal clarity be secured, warning that unpopular measures will falter. Plamen Mladenovski, chairing the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, argued that fixing subsidies without expanding infrastructure has driven up prices up to tenfold and called for full market liberalization within three to five years, accompanied by targeted protections for households and businesses investing in decarbonization.

Utilities are embracing this shift: Vladimir Dichev (Electrohold Bulgaria) noted the growing role of smart meters and digital tools, while Kalina Trifonova (EVN) underscored that an influx of renewable energy generation now strains the existing grid, making digitization critical. Across Europe, Dietmar Preinstorfer of the Council of European Energy Regulators championed green energy’s low cost and Europe's best-ever energy security, stressing that a just transition demands strong institutions, swift permitting, and behavioral change.

Valentin Nikolov (Bulgarian Energy Holding) echoed the regional significance of Bulgaria’s system - “80 % of the network in the region is concentrated in Bulgaria; bypassing us is virtually impossible” - and outlined BEH’s investments in pumped-storage projects and diversification away from Russian gas and nuclear fuel. Nikolov noted that nuclear fuel supply is secure through 2031, thanks to a Westinghouse contract. Participants all agreed: pushing for lower taxes, improved market integration, predictable infrastructure, and strengthened regional cooperation are the recipes to drive down energy prices.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, Bulgaria, strategy

Related Articles:

Dual Pricing, Strict Monitoring: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Law

The guiding principle in Bulgaria’s Law on the Introduction of the Euro is consumer protection

Society | June 20, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Parts of Bulgaria on June 20

The weather across Bulgaria on June 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Czech High-Tech Factory Launches in Bulgaria with €50 Million Investment

A new factory built with Czech investment officially opened its doors in Plovdiv

Business » Industry | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:30

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Price Hikes: Basic Goods Surge Ahead of Eurozone Entry

An inspection by Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has found that prices for essential food items - the so-called “small consumer basket” - have risen significantly

Society | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 16:01

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16

Three Ukrainian Citizens Detained for Abducting a Minor in Sofia

Three Ukrainian nationals, aged 22, 24, and 25, have been detained by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the kidnapping of a 17-year-old Ukrainian boy in Sofia

Crime | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria's PM Backs 'Balkan Stream' as EU Plots Full Break from Russian Gas

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has reaffirmed that the “Balkan Stream” pipeline remains a functional and commercially viable energy project

Business » Energy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 14:08

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: Bulgaria Ready to Lead Europe’s Nuclear Energy Future

Sofia recently hosted the fifth edition of the Green Transition Forum 2025, a major regional event focused on sustainable development

Business » Energy | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 09:42

Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise from July 1

From July 1, 2025, electricity and thermal energy prices in Bulgaria are set to increase

Business » Energy | June 13, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Electricity and Heating Bills in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Nearly 5% from July

From July 1, 2025, Bulgarian households are expected to see an average increase of just under 5% in their electricit

Business » Energy | June 7, 2025, Saturday // 15:00

Greece–Bulgaria Gas Link Now Covers Over 60% of Bulgaria’s Summer Supply

Since its commercial launch at the end of 2022, the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) has transported more than 34.5 million MWh of natural gas

Business » Energy | June 6, 2025, Friday // 16:36

Oil Expert: Euro Changeover Won’t Impact Fuel Prices in Bulgaria

The upcoming changeover from the lev to the euro in Bulgaria will not drive fuel prices up

Business » Energy | June 4, 2025, Wednesday // 10:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria