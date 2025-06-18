Bulgarian Parliament Stands Behind Ljubco Georgievski and Bulgarians in North Macedonia

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Stands Behind Ljubco Georgievski and Bulgarians in North Macedonia Ljubco Georgievski

All parliamentary parties in Bulgaria have united in support of Ljubco Georgievski, the Macedonian Bulgarian recently convicted in Bitola, and all citizens of North Macedonia who identify as Bulgarians. The pledge came during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly’s Committee on European Affairs, which heard Georgievski’s testimony firsthand.

Georgievski, the former chairman of the now-banned Ivan Mihailov Cultural Club in Bitola, was sentenced last week by the Court in Bitola to a one-year suspended sentence with a two-year probation period. He was found guilty of inciting ethnic hatred, racism, and xenophobia through social media activity. The accusations, he told Bulgarian lawmakers, are absurd - centered on quotes from historical figures and the use of literary Bulgarian.

"The indictment literally starts with the fact that I posted in the Bulgarian literary language,” Georgievski said. “The charges are politically motivated, and there is clear pressure on the prosecution coming from political parties.

Present at the session were Bulgaria’s Ambassador to North Macedonia, Zhelyazko Radukov, and Hristiyan Pendikov, secretary of the Tsar Boris III Cultural Club in Ohrid - both of whom have also been active voices in drawing attention to the treatment of Bulgarians in North Macedonia.

Georgievski described the atmosphere for Bulgarians in North Macedonia as one of constant pressure and fear, urging that attention be paid not only to his case but to the broader pattern of harassment. “I’m not the only one being investigated or put on trial. Many Bulgarians there are facing similar problems,” he said. “It’s important to respond to every such case. The reality we live in cannot be understood by someone who hasn’t lived in this country.

Despite the legal sentence against him, Georgievski rejected any notion of shame. “This verdict isn’t a disgrace - it’s an honor. It’s an honor to be tried as a Bulgarian in Macedonia, and as a follower of Vancho Mihailov. Our ancestors gave much more than we are giving now to protect Bulgarian identity.

Earlier in the day, Georgievski held meetings with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev. He expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian state and political parties for their support, emphasizing that such solidarity sends a powerful message not only to authorities in North Macedonia, but to the entire Bulgarian community there.

He urged lawmakers to go further - to actively support Bulgarians in North Macedonia, not just with declarations, but with consistent action. “Call on these people, let them speak in the Bulgarian Parliament. Let the truth be heard. Let everyone know what is happening in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Georgievski also appealed for greater Bulgarian media presence in the country and for Bulgarian political figures to inform their European partners about the challenges Bulgarians face across the border.

By the end of the committee meeting, all parliamentary parties in Bulgaria had expressed unwavering support for Georgievski and for the rights and dignity of Bulgarians living in North Macedonia.

