Trump Signals Possible US Role in Israeli Strikes as Conflict with Iran Escalates

Missile exchanges between Israel and Iran entered a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, intensifying an already volatile crisis across the Middle East. Israel claims to have struck key military and nuclear-linked facilities inside Iran, while Tehran has retaliated with missile barrages targeting Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that one of their latest airstrikes hit a centrifuge site in Tehran, as well as several weapons depots and a university associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. The Iranian side reported that a strike also targeted the Khojir ballistic missile site near the capital, previously bombed in October. Israel has reportedly warned residents in parts of southwest Tehran to evacuate, suggesting further raids are imminent.

Amid this escalating conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering joining Israel’s campaign to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure. According to CBS News, Trump is weighing options with his advisers and has not ruled out direct military involvement. His rhetoric in recent days has oscillated between veiled threats and outright demands for Iran’s submission.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a series of provocative statements on Truth Social. “We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” he wrote, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Moments later, he posted “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” - a message that sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles.

Trump’s statements have left U.S. allies scrambling to interpret his intentions. European leaders at the G7 summit, particularly France and Germany, are reportedly divided. France has warned against any effort to force regime change in Iran, while Germany has quietly welcomed Israel’s campaign, saying it is doing the “dirty work.”

Meanwhile, Iranian leaders have responded with defiance. Khamenei declared that Iran will never compromise with Israel and vowed to show “no mercy” to the “Zionists.” Despite their rhetoric, Iran’s ability to project power has been significantly degraded. Several top military and security aides to Khamenei have reportedly been killed in recent Israeli airstrikes, further isolating the Supreme Leader and raising concerns about possible miscalculations from within Iran’s inner circle.

In response, Iran’s cybersecurity authority has issued internal directives banning the use of mobile phones and communication devices among officials, citing fears of Israeli cyber intrusion. Iranian media outlets claim Israel has launched a massive cyberattack on the country’s digital infrastructure in parallel with its aerial campaign.

Since Hamas’s surprise assault on Israel on October 7, 2023 - which sparked the Gaza war - Iran has seen its influence across the region diminish. Israel has relentlessly targeted Iran’s proxy forces: Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shiite militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen. Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, long aligned with Tehran, has reportedly been ousted, marking another setback for Iran’s regional ambitions.

The military campaign launched by Israel last Friday has become the country’s most extensive air war against Iran to date. Israeli leaders claim their intelligence indicates that Iran is on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons - a claim Tehran vehemently denies, arguing that its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes and falls within its rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Israel, by contrast, is not a signatory to the NPT and maintains a long-standing policy of neither confirming nor denying its own nuclear arsenal.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that one of Israel’s latest strikes hit the underground enrichment halls at Iran’s Natanz facility. The 35-member IAEA board had just recently declared Iran in violation of its non-proliferation obligations - the first such move in nearly two decades.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear that Israel’s campaign will not stop until Iran’s nuclear capabilities are neutralized. Trump has echoed a similar sentiment but hinted that the offensive could cease if Tehran agrees to stringent restrictions on uranium enrichment. However, some of Iran’s key sites, such as the Fordow facility built deep beneath a mountain, are largely inaccessible without significant U.S. firepower. As such, Israel’s ability to strike a decisive blow may depend on Washington’s decision to formally join the effort.

U.S. officials say they are already increasing their military posture in the region. Fighter jets are being deployed, and several warplane missions are being extended. So far, the U.S. has not directly attacked Iran but has helped intercept Iranian missile salvos aimed at Israeli territory. Intelligence sources indicate Iran has moved several ballistic missile launchers, but their intended targets remain unclear.

The human cost of the conflict continues to rise. Iranian sources report 224 deaths, most of them civilians. In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed. Both countries have seen internal displacement as residents flee affected areas.

Adding to global concerns, oil markets are reacting nervously. One Israeli strike reportedly hit near South Pars, the massive gas field jointly operated by Iran and Qatar, sparking fears of broader economic fallout.

Trump met for 90 minutes on Tuesday with the National Security Council, but details of the discussions remain undisclosed. He also spoke directly with Netanyahu earlier that day, sources confirmed.

Despite Trump’s escalating tone, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said from the G7 summit in Canada - which Trump left early - that there is currently no evidence the U.S. is preparing to enter the war.

For now, much hinges on what Trump decides next - and whether his administration’s strategy will tilt further toward military confrontation or pivot back to diplomacy. In the meantime, the skies over Tehran and Tel Aviv remain battlefields, and the world watches anxiously.

