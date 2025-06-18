Evacuated Bulgarians Land in Sofia After Long Journey from Israel

Society | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Evacuated Bulgarians Land in Sofia After Long Journey from Israel

A total of 148 people, including over 50 Bulgarian citizens, landed safely in Sofia at around 2:30 a.m. on June 17 after being evacuated from Israel. The group also included nationals from Romania, Belgium, Slovenia, the United States, Albania, and Kosovo. The largest foreign contingent was made up of 41 Romanians. They were welcomed at Vasil Levski Sofia Airport by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, along with representatives from several diplomatic missions, including Romania and Belgium.

The evacuation effort had begun early the previous morning. Buses transported those wishing to leave across the border into Egypt. From there, the group was taken to Sharm el-Sheikh before boarding a flight to Bulgaria late in the evening. The journey, which lasted nearly 20 hours in total, was coordinated by several Bulgarian diplomatic missions, including those in Israel and Jordan.

Minister Georgiev described the operation as complex and sensitive, requiring discretion and precise coordination. “Everyone who contacted our embassy in Israel and asked to return is now home,” he stated, adding that the operation had to be conducted under limited public visibility for security reasons.

Among the passengers were families with children, elderly people, and individuals with disabilities. Some of them shared emotional accounts upon arrival. Lena Asenova, a mother of three, spoke of the stress caused by the air raid sirens during what had initially been a family holiday. “We were close to Jerusalem when the alarms went off. The children were scared. I said - I want to go now. The Bulgarian diplomatic staff did the impossible to help us,” she said.

Claudia, a Belgian citizen, expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s help. She had moved to Israel three years ago and said she never imagined needing evacuation assistance. “Even when I called at the last moment, they answered. It was a long and chaotic day,” she recalled.

Another evacuee, writer Ekaterina Glukhova, was in Israel for a cultural festival. She described the fear that gripped the group when sirens interrupted one of the event’s official evenings. “It was terrifying. Our manager, Vesela Saraychinova, stayed with us the entire time to help us navigate the situation. The alerts were in Hebrew - we wouldn’t have known what to do without her,” Glukhova said. She also recounted how a rocket landed two blocks from their hotel in Bat Yam, leaving the group shaken. “Even in a shelter, you don’t feel safe.

Martin Ralchevski, another Bulgarian returnee, said they had not slept since Thursday. “Thank God we are here. You’re frozen with fear, wondering if you’ll see your loved ones again,” he told bTV. He thanked the government and Bulgaria’s diplomats for their efforts. “We felt the strength of our country.

Minister Georgiev also addressed the situation in Iran, where a small number of Bulgarian citizens have requested assistance. He confirmed that options for evacuation are being considered, though the conditions in Tehran are described as extremely difficult.

In recent days, several countries have launched similar evacuation missions. Greece carried out three military flights using C-130 and C-27 aircraft to bring back 105 Greek citizens and their relatives from Sharm el-Sheikh. These flights also carried nationals from Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, the U.S., and other European nations. The evacuations were coordinated through Greek embassies in Tel Aviv and Cairo, as well as the consulate in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, larger international efforts continue. Poland and Slovakia have organized evacuations via Jordan and Cyprus. Russia has removed nearly 300 citizens from Iran. According to reports, over 700 foreign nationals from around 15 countries have been evacuated from Iran into neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia. Amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons and called for an immediate evacuation from Tehran.

