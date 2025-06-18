EU Sets 2027 Deadline to End Russian Energy Imports

The European Commission has introduced a draft regulation aimed at ending the European Union’s reliance on Russian gas and oil by the close of 2027. The initiative, which also strengthens the EU’s ability to monitor potential energy dependencies, is part of the broader REPowerEU strategy adopted in May. Its purpose is to enhance energy security across the bloc, while minimizing disruptions to markets and price stability.

Under the proposed rules, both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced - directly or indirectly - from the Russian Federation would be phased out. This includes a total stop to Russian oil imports by the end of 2027, reflecting a significant policy shift towards energy diversification and geopolitical resilience.

The regulation sets out specific timelines: starting January 1, 2026, EU countries would be prohibited from signing new contracts for Russian gas imports. Existing short-term contracts would be suspended as of June 17, 2026, with one exception - landlocked member states that depend on Russian pipeline gas under long-term agreements could continue these imports until the 2027 deadline. Similarly, long-term LNG terminal service contracts involving Russian companies or their subsidiaries would also be terminated by the end of that year.

To guide the transition, each member state would be required to submit a concrete diversification plan, outlining how it intends to reduce and ultimately eliminate Russian energy imports. These plans must include detailed steps and timelines to ensure coordinated implementation across the Union.

The proposal still requires the approval of both the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. In the Council, adoption will need to pass with a qualified majority vote. If passed, the measure would mark a significant step in reducing the EU's strategic vulnerabilities tied to Russian energy exports.

Source: European Commission press release

