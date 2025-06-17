Ship Collision Off UAE Coast Involves Bulgarian Captain, No Injuries Reported

Society » INCIDENTS | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 22:43
Bulgaria: Ship Collision Off UAE Coast Involves Bulgarian Captain, No Injuries Reported

The captain of the vessel involved in a maritime collision near the Strait of Hormuz is a Bulgarian national, according to information published by Meritaim.bg.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, at 00:15 on June 17, involving the ship FRONT EAGLE. The collision took place approximately 24 nautical miles from Fujairah and 22 nautical miles from Khor Fakkan. The FRONT EAGLE collided with two other vessels.

Following the impact, a fire broke out onboard the FRONT EAGLE. The blaze was quickly brought under control thanks to the prompt and coordinated efforts of the crew. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the sailors. Additionally, there is currently no indication of environmental pollution as a result of the incident.

The communications firm representing the ship's operator confirmed the events and noted that an investigation has been initiated to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision. They stressed that the situation is being treated as a navigational incident and stated that it is unrelated to the broader regional tensions currently unfolding.

The FRONT EAGLE is now en route to a nearby port. Initial assessments have underscored the swift and competent response of the crew, led by the Bulgarian captain, in containing the emergency and ensuring the safety of all aboard.

