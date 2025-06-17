IAEA Confirms Israeli Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Flags Radiation Leak Risk

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Israel has carried out direct strikes on a significant Iranian nuclear site, the underground Natanz facility where uranium enrichment takes place. Satellite imagery reviewed by the agency reveals that the underground areas at Natanz have been hit during a series of Israeli attacks ongoing since Friday.

Natanz - the heart of Iran’s nuclear weapons program , is up in flames.



Yes, the region may face short-term pain, but long-term, we gain safety from nuclear threats falling into the wrong hands.



Whatever one thinks of Israel’s policies, today they did the region a great favour. pic.twitter.com/uBNfouFvqP — Aimen Dean (@AimenDean) June 13, 2025

This comes shortly after the IAEA issued a warning about a potential radiation leak at Natanz, raising concerns over nuclear safety in the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that Israeli forces are close to destroying at least ten Iranian nuclear facilities. He also warned of further heavy strikes targeting key regime infrastructure in Tehran. Explosions have reportedly been heard in the Iranian capital throughout the day, as per an Al Jazeera correspondent. Despite large-scale evacuations underway in Tehran, many residents remain in the city, with long queues forming at gas stations.

On the defense front, Lt. Col. Tali Versano Eisman of Israel’s Home Front Command stated that Israel’s military is struggling to detect Iranian missile launches in time. Previously, citizens were given 15 to 30 minutes of advance warning before missile impacts, but this window has now narrowed considerably. Eisman urged civilians to stay in shelters overnight but did not specify the exact causes behind these detection difficulties.