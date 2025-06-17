IAEA Confirms Israeli Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Flags Radiation Leak Risk

World | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 18:22
Bulgaria: IAEA Confirms Israeli Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Flags Radiation Leak Risk

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Israel has carried out direct strikes on a significant Iranian nuclear site, the underground Natanz facility where uranium enrichment takes place. Satellite imagery reviewed by the agency reveals that the underground areas at Natanz have been hit during a series of Israeli attacks ongoing since Friday.

This comes shortly after the IAEA issued a warning about a potential radiation leak at Natanz, raising concerns over nuclear safety in the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that Israeli forces are close to destroying at least ten Iranian nuclear facilities. He also warned of further heavy strikes targeting key regime infrastructure in Tehran. Explosions have reportedly been heard in the Iranian capital throughout the day, as per an Al Jazeera correspondent. Despite large-scale evacuations underway in Tehran, many residents remain in the city, with long queues forming at gas stations.

On the defense front, Lt. Col. Tali Versano Eisman of Israel’s Home Front Command stated that Israel’s military is struggling to detect Iranian missile launches in time. Previously, citizens were given 15 to 30 minutes of advance warning before missile impacts, but this window has now narrowed considerably. Eisman urged civilians to stay in shelters overnight but did not specify the exact causes behind these detection difficulties.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Israel, IAEA, Natanz

Related Articles:

Deadliest Day Yet: Israeli Fire Kills Dozens in Gaza Aid Line

At least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 injured on Tuesday after Israeli tanks opened fire on crowds in Khan Younis

World | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 22:34

First Group of Bulgarian Citizens Safely Evacuated from Israel to Egypt

A group of Bulgarian citizens has been evacuated from Israel via a land route to Egypt

Society » Incidents | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:57

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Bulgarian Woman’s Home Destroyed in Iranian Airstrike on Bat Yam, Israel

A Bulgarian woman living in Bat Yam, Israel, lost her home after it was destroyed in an Iranian airstrike. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed but now seeks evacuation

Society » Incidents | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 12:24

European Airline Halts Routes to Israel and Jordan Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Wizz Air has announced the suspension of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv, as well as its European routes to Amman

Business » Tourism | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Trump Urges Tehran Evacuation as Israel-Iran Air War Escalates into Fifth Day

The armed conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth consecutive day on Tuesday

World | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Deadliest Day Yet: Israeli Fire Kills Dozens in Gaza Aid Line

At least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 injured on Tuesday after Israeli tanks opened fire on crowds in Khan Younis

World | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 22:34

Support from an Unlikely Ally: Fico Signals Backing for Ukraine’s EU Bid

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, has expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union

World » Ukraine | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 18:18

Spain’s April Power Outage: We Finally Know the Reason Behind the Blackout

A government investigation into the massive blackout that struck the Iberian Peninsula in April has determined that a voltage surge in the power grid triggered a chain reaction

World » EU | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 18:01

European Commission Slaps Greece with Nearly €400 Million Fine Over Agricultural Subsidy Fraud

The European Commission has imposed a fine of nearly €400 million on Greece over a major scandal involving the mismanagement of EU agricultural subsidies

World » EU | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 14:06

Serbia Secures €1.9 Billion Loan from French Banks for Rafale Fighter Jet Deal

The Serbian National Assembly has approved a loan agreement worth €1.9 billion with several French financial institutions to fund the acquisition of 12 Rafale fighter jets

World » Southeast Europe | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 12:08

Trump Urges Tehran Evacuation as Israel-Iran Air War Escalates into Fifth Day

The armed conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth consecutive day on Tuesday

World | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria