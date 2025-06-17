IAEA Confirms Israeli Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Flags Radiation Leak Risk

Deadliest Day Yet: Israeli Fire Kills Dozens in Gaza Aid Line
At least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 injured on Tuesday after Israeli tanks opened fire on crowds in Khan Younis
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Israel has carried out direct strikes on a significant Iranian nuclear site, the underground Natanz facility where uranium enrichment takes place. Satellite imagery reviewed by the agency reveals that the underground areas at Natanz have been hit during a series of Israeli attacks ongoing since Friday.
Natanz - the heart of Iran’s nuclear weapons program , is up in flames.— Aimen Dean (@AimenDean) June 13, 2025
Yes, the region may face short-term pain, but long-term, we gain safety from nuclear threats falling into the wrong hands.
Whatever one thinks of Israel’s policies, today they did the region a great favour. pic.twitter.com/uBNfouFvqP
This comes shortly after the IAEA issued a warning about a potential radiation leak at Natanz, raising concerns over nuclear safety in the region.
Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that Israeli forces are close to destroying at least ten Iranian nuclear facilities. He also warned of further heavy strikes targeting key regime infrastructure in Tehran. Explosions have reportedly been heard in the Iranian capital throughout the day, as per an Al Jazeera correspondent. Despite large-scale evacuations underway in Tehran, many residents remain in the city, with long queues forming at gas stations.
On the defense front, Lt. Col. Tali Versano Eisman of Israel’s Home Front Command stated that Israel’s military is struggling to detect Iranian missile launches in time. Previously, citizens were given 15 to 30 minutes of advance warning before missile impacts, but this window has now narrowed considerably. Eisman urged civilians to stay in shelters overnight but did not specify the exact causes behind these detection difficulties.
At least 59 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 injured on Tuesday after Israeli tanks opened fire on crowds in Khan Younis
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, has expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union
A government investigation into the massive blackout that struck the Iberian Peninsula in April has determined that a voltage surge in the power grid triggered a chain reaction
The European Commission has imposed a fine of nearly €400 million on Greece over a major scandal involving the mismanagement of EU agricultural subsidies
The Serbian National Assembly has approved a loan agreement worth €1.9 billion with several French financial institutions to fund the acquisition of 12 Rafale fighter jets
The armed conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth consecutive day on Tuesday
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe