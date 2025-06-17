Support from an Unlikely Ally: Fico Signals Backing for Ukraine’s EU Bid
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, has expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union. His remarks came during a meeting with Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmec, with excerpts published on the government’s official website. Among the key topics discussed was Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, particularly in the energy sector.
Fico noted that Slovakia had received €101 million from the European Union for various initiatives, most of which are directed at rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to him, Slovak companies are eligible to use these funds in the form of loans for projects in Ukraine, with the loans being backed by European institutions.
He also raised the possibility of a new joint session between the Slovak and Ukrainian governments later this year, possibly in the fall, to explore cooperation on future projects.
“The Slovak government supports Ukraine’s European aspirations. If Ukraine has made the sovereign choice to pursue EU membership, we respect and support that decision,” Fico said. At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine would need to meet all the necessary conditions required for accession.
The official statement underscored that Ukraine’s potential membership in the EU would bring far more benefits than disadvantages, both for Ukraine and for the broader European community.
