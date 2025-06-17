First Group of Bulgarian Citizens Safely Evacuated from Israel to Egypt

June 17, 2025, Tuesday
A group of Bulgarian citizens has been evacuated from Israel via a land route to Egypt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed. The operation was organized following requests for assistance from Bulgarians wishing to leave the country after the escalation in the region. The route was selected based on current safety assessments, and the evacuation was carried out with the support of Bulgaria’s embassy in Tel Aviv. The ministry emphasized that additional details will be shared once the operation concludes, citing the need to protect the security of those involved.

According to representatives of the Bulgarian community in Israel, the group successfully left Israeli territory by bus. Among those evacuated are participants from the team presenting a film at the “Bulgarian Soul of the Holy Land” festival, who had been stranded in Tel Aviv following the outbreak of hostilities. Over 50 Bulgarian nationals had expressed a desire to leave Israel after the Iranian strikes, and some have now been safely transported across the border into Egypt. One of the evacuees, Anzhela Dimcheva, shared photos on Facebook from Egypt, noting that citizens of other nationalities were also part of the convoy.

