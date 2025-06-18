Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East following the exchange of airstrikes between Tehran and Tel Aviv. In its address, the Iranian diplomatic mission underlined that the country does not seek war and has no interest in escalating the conflict, but made clear that if hostilities are imposed upon it, Iran will respond firmly and in full accordance with international law. That response, it says, will cease the moment the aggression against it stops. The embassy also reiterated Iran’s long-standing rejection of nuclear weapons, citing religious, strategic, and moral grounds for this stance.

According to the Iranian position, its most recent military action is a direct response to what it described as an unprovoked and illegal attack by the “Zionist regime” on Iranian territory - specifically, on the Natanz nuclear site, which is intended solely for civilian purposes. The embassy emphasized that this act was a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and international norms concerning the safety of nuclear infrastructure. Iran asserts that its response constitutes legitimate self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In its statement, Iran condemned the loss of civilian lives on all sides, but accused the Israeli government of hypocrisy, pointing to its long record of targeting civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and beyond. The embassy cited attacks on hospitals, refugee camps, and the alleged use of internationally banned weapons as evidence of systematic violations, while Israel now attempts to claim moral superiority in the international arena.

The embassy further accused Israel of operating under a policy of double standards in relation to nuclear issues. It pointed out that Israel has never joined the NPT, possesses undeclared nuclear weapons, and refuses to allow international inspections - yet now targets Iran’s protected civilian nuclear facilities. Tehran views this as both illegal and extremely dangerous, arguing that it crosses one of the clearest red lines set by international law.

The statement also implicated the United States in the escalation, claiming that there is clear evidence of American military support and coordination during the Israeli attack. According to Iran, remarks from U.S. officials themselves confirm Washington’s involvement, which Tehran argues discredits any claim the U.S. might make to neutrality or mediation in the conflict.

Iran also accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging diplomatic efforts. At the time of the attack, Iran says it was actively preparing to participate in a new round of negotiations on its nuclear program, with a constructive proposal already in hand. The assault, Tehran contends, disrupted this process and rendered diplomatic efforts meaningless.

In addition, Iran condemned the strike on energy infrastructure in Asaluyeh, viewing it as a deliberate act meant to inflame tensions in the Persian Gulf. The region, critical to the global flow of energy and international maritime stability, is too fragile for such provocations, which Tehran warns could have severe global consequences.

The embassy called on the United Nations Security Council and the wider international community to take a clear stand against the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Tehran warns that if such breaches of international norms are tolerated without accountability, the very foundations of international law and collective security will be weakened.

Finally, the Iranian mission reaffirmed the country’s unwavering position: Iran remains committed to a peaceful nuclear program and completely rejects nuclear weapons, guided by religious doctrine, strategic reasoning, and ethical principle. This position, the embassy notes, has been consistently upheld over time, most notably through Iran’s participation in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Yet, Iran insists that no sovereign nation can be expected to endure aggression or surrender its basic rights under threat.