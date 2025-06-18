British Tourists Can Now Use e-Gates at Bulgarian Airports under New EU-UK Deal

British citizens arriving at Bulgarian airports can now use electronic gates for border control, following the recent signing of a general agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The announcement came from Interior Minister Daniel Mitov, who spoke to journalists during a welcoming ceremony at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport for British Minister for EU Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds. The visit marks the practical start of the new cooperation between the EU and the UK, which aims to streamline travel procedures.

Minister Mitov highlighted the significance of the measure, especially in the context of the expected influx of British tourists during both summer and winter seasons. He emphasized that the change is part of broader efforts to make Bulgaria more accessible to British nationals and underlined that while the e-Gates will be available, standard Schengen procedures - such as passport stamping - will still apply. Mitov also extended gratitude to the Border Police and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov for their rapid and efficient work in making the system operational.

British Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds noted the tangible benefits of the agreement, praising the swift implementation of the e-Gate system and calling it a positive example of EU-UK cooperation. He welcomed the first group of British travelers to pass through the automated system and expressed optimism that the development will encourage more tourism to Bulgaria. Symonds commended the Interior Ministry for their speed and effectiveness in introducing the new process.

Chief Commissioner Zlatanov stated that Bulgaria is among the first EU member states to extend e-Gate access to British nationals after the signing of the agreement. He stressed that this step reflects the strengthening partnership with UK border services at a professional level and clarified that British travelers, classified as third-country nationals under Schengen rules, will still undergo passport stamping despite using the e-Gates. According to Zlatanov, all international airports in Bulgaria are now equipped to handle this procedure.

The event also included a technical demonstration of equipment for inspecting vehicles and cargo, which was donated to Bulgaria’s Customs Agency by the United Kingdom. The demonstration further underscored the ongoing bilateral cooperation. British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, was also present at the ceremony.