Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10
Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on June 18

Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather during the morning hours on June 18, followed by a rise in cloud cover later in the day. Isolated light rain showers are expected, mainly in mountainous areas. Temperatures will climb to between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with Sofia reaching around 31 degrees.

Along the coast, the day will be mostly sunny, though cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon. Winds will be gentle and come from the east. Temperatures will range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, while the sea temperature will sit between 21 and 23 degrees.

In the mountains, the weather will start sunny but cumulus clouds will appear around midday and persist into the afternoon. Light rain showers may occur in some isolated parts of western Bulgaria’s mountainous regions. Winds will be light, though they will pick up moderately at higher elevations coming from the north. Daytime temperatures will reach around 24 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to about 15 degrees at 2,000 meters.

