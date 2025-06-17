Bulgaria's President Condemns Political Trial of Bulgarian Activist in North Macedonia, Calls for EU Intervention

Politics | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President Condemns Political Trial of Bulgarian Activist in North Macedonia, Calls for EU Intervention

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed his full support for Ljubco Georgievski, chairman of the now-dissolved Bulgarian cultural club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola, North Macedonia, during their recent meeting. Georgievski was recently sentenced by a North Macedonian court on charges of spreading hatred, xenophobia, and discrimination - charges President Radev described as absurd. He recalled how the presidential institution was among the first to stand by Georgievski and others facing repression, especially after attacks on Bulgarian cultural centers and activists in North Macedonia went unpunished. Radev criticized the North Macedonian authorities for what he called a tolerant silence toward anti-Bulgarian acts.

The president reaffirmed his unwavering support for Georgievski and the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia, emphasizing that Bulgaria had been the first to raise these issues with European partners and insisted on constitutional recognition of Bulgarians in North Macedonia as a precondition for the country’s EU accession talks. Radev condemned the legal persecution of Georgievski and the broader anti-Bulgarian rhetoric coming from North Macedonia’s leadership, calling it unacceptable for a country aspiring to join the European Union. He warned of even more questionable charges pending against Georgievski and urged Bulgarian institutions and politicians to actively support Georgievski and the Bulgarian minority’s rights. He also stressed the importance of continued cooperation with the EU, NATO, and other international bodies to highlight and combat discrimination against Bulgarians in North Macedonia. Radev warned against overlooking the issue, recalling recent scandalous reports in the European Parliament regarding North Macedonia’s EU bid, where rules and ethics were violated in the preparation of key documents.

Addressing Georgievski personally, Radev welcomed him warmly, assuring him of his full backing.

Ljubco Georgievski, for his part, expressed deep gratitude for the president’s support, saying the Bulgarian presidential institution feels like a home for Macedonian Bulgarians. He said he accepts his court sentence with pride, viewing it as an honor to be tried as a Bulgarian in North Macedonia and to identify as a Vancho Mihailovist. Georgievski stressed that their fight to publicize the problems of Bulgarians in North Macedonia will continue across Europe, including through complaints and official notes. He insisted that the path for North Macedonia’s EU integration must pass through respect for human rights, which, he claimed, are virtually nonexistent for Bulgarians in North Macedonia. He described the ongoing repression, including judicial persecution and physical violence.

In addition, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with Georgievski today and condemned the trial as politically motivated. Georgiev underscored that the right to self-identification is a fundamental EU principle that must not be questioned. He affirmed Bulgaria’s full support for Georgievski, his government, and all institutions representing Bulgaria in North Macedonia. Georgiev criticized the use of state institutions and courts in North Macedonia to repress individuals who openly identify as Bulgarians, calling such practices unacceptable in a country claiming European values.

Ljubco Georgievski reiterated his stance that being convicted for defending Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia is no disgrace but rather an honor. He recalled earlier efforts to prove his Bulgarian roots and said he now leaves official proof of his heritage for future generations to take pride in. He proudly affirmed his Bulgarian identity and his association with Ivan Mihailov.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Georgievski, Bulgaria, macedonia

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Real Estate Market and the Euro: What to Expect After Adoption

The question of how Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro will influence the real estate market has sparked considerable interest among property owners

Business » Properties | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Eco-Tax Hike Pushes Appliance Prices Up by 15% in Bulgaria

Retail prices for household electrical appliances in Bulgaria are set to rise by up to 15%

Society | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Invited by Grace': Former Minister Critiques Bulgaria’s Hesitant Eurozone Path

Former Minister of Education and Science, Professor Daniel Valchev commented on Bulgaria’s upcoming Eurozone membership on BNT, reflecting on the public discourse surrounding the decision

Politics | June 18, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Warm and Mostly Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on June 18

Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather during the morning hours on June 18

Society » Environment | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:10

Alarming: Sharp Surge in Bulgaria’s External Deficits Signals Growing Financial Vulnerabilities

In April 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 724.9 million euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since January 2022

Business » Finance | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 16:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Iran’s Embassy in Bulgaria: We Reject Nuclear Arms, Will Defend Ourselves if Attacked

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sofia has issued an official statement regarding the recent rise in tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 17:46

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry Shouldn’t Be Driven by Fear, Deputy PM Says, Responding to President Radev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev commented on Bulgaria’s path toward adopting the euro

Politics | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 11:41

North Macedonia’s President Accuses Bulgaria of Blocking EU Path; Radev Rejects Veto Claims

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova openly criticized Bulgaria during a summit of the South East European Cooperation Process in Tirana

Politics » Diplomacy | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 10:10

Bulgaria and France Sign Deal for Joint Acquisition of 3D Radars

Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov and his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, signed a framework agreement on June 16

Politics » Defense | June 17, 2025, Tuesday // 09:35

Bulgaria Nears Technical Readiness for Euro Adoption: Over 80% of Systems Adapted

Nearly 83% of Bulgaria’s administrative institutions are technically prepared to operate with the euro

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 16:33

Bulgarian-Born Woman Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Israeli City

An elderly woman of Bulgarian origin has died following a missile strike in the Israeli city of Bat Yam

Politics | June 16, 2025, Monday // 14:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria