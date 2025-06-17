Bulgaria's President Condemns Political Trial of Bulgarian Activist in North Macedonia, Calls for EU Intervention

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed his full support for Ljubco Georgievski, chairman of the now-dissolved Bulgarian cultural club "Ivan Mihailov" in Bitola, North Macedonia, during their recent meeting. Georgievski was recently sentenced by a North Macedonian court on charges of spreading hatred, xenophobia, and discrimination - charges President Radev described as absurd. He recalled how the presidential institution was among the first to stand by Georgievski and others facing repression, especially after attacks on Bulgarian cultural centers and activists in North Macedonia went unpunished. Radev criticized the North Macedonian authorities for what he called a tolerant silence toward anti-Bulgarian acts.

The president reaffirmed his unwavering support for Georgievski and the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia, emphasizing that Bulgaria had been the first to raise these issues with European partners and insisted on constitutional recognition of Bulgarians in North Macedonia as a precondition for the country’s EU accession talks. Radev condemned the legal persecution of Georgievski and the broader anti-Bulgarian rhetoric coming from North Macedonia’s leadership, calling it unacceptable for a country aspiring to join the European Union. He warned of even more questionable charges pending against Georgievski and urged Bulgarian institutions and politicians to actively support Georgievski and the Bulgarian minority’s rights. He also stressed the importance of continued cooperation with the EU, NATO, and other international bodies to highlight and combat discrimination against Bulgarians in North Macedonia. Radev warned against overlooking the issue, recalling recent scandalous reports in the European Parliament regarding North Macedonia’s EU bid, where rules and ethics were violated in the preparation of key documents.

Addressing Georgievski personally, Radev welcomed him warmly, assuring him of his full backing.

Ljubco Georgievski, for his part, expressed deep gratitude for the president’s support, saying the Bulgarian presidential institution feels like a home for Macedonian Bulgarians. He said he accepts his court sentence with pride, viewing it as an honor to be tried as a Bulgarian in North Macedonia and to identify as a Vancho Mihailovist. Georgievski stressed that their fight to publicize the problems of Bulgarians in North Macedonia will continue across Europe, including through complaints and official notes. He insisted that the path for North Macedonia’s EU integration must pass through respect for human rights, which, he claimed, are virtually nonexistent for Bulgarians in North Macedonia. He described the ongoing repression, including judicial persecution and physical violence.

In addition, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with Georgievski today and condemned the trial as politically motivated. Georgiev underscored that the right to self-identification is a fundamental EU principle that must not be questioned. He affirmed Bulgaria’s full support for Georgievski, his government, and all institutions representing Bulgaria in North Macedonia. Georgiev criticized the use of state institutions and courts in North Macedonia to repress individuals who openly identify as Bulgarians, calling such practices unacceptable in a country claiming European values.

Ljubco Georgievski reiterated his stance that being convicted for defending Bulgarian identity in North Macedonia is no disgrace but rather an honor. He recalled earlier efforts to prove his Bulgarian roots and said he now leaves official proof of his heritage for future generations to take pride in. He proudly affirmed his Bulgarian identity and his association with Ivan Mihailov.